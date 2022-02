A 26-year-old man from Round Lake has been missing for two weeks after he had planned to take a train to Indiana to visit a woman, his family said. Francisco “Frankie” Zavala, 26, of Round Lake, was last seen on January 29 after being dropped off at Metro by T-Mobile, 458 North Cedar Lake Road in Round Lake.

