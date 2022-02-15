ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand’s Ardern to give Harvard commencement speech

Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been chosen to...

www.timesdaily.com

Harvard Health

Jacinda Ardern named Class of 2022 Commencement speaker

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand will be the principal speaker at Harvard’s 369th Commencement on May 26, the University announced Monday. “Prime Minister Ardern is one of the most respected leaders on the world stage and we are delighted she will join us in May to celebrate the Class of 2022,” said Harvard President Larry Bacow. “From climate change and gender equality to COVID-19, she has modeled compassionate leadership that has brought together empathy and science-based solutions to address the most challenging issues of our time. I very much look forward to her address.”
Jacinda Ardern
New Zealand
Australia
