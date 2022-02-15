ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This guide to crypto, NFTs and the metaverse is $21

By Stack Commerce
Engadget
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency, NFTs and the metaverse have become part of our everyday lives, whether we understand them or not. With names like and taking a slice of the pie, this isn’t the kind of sensation that's likely to fall out of fashion by next season. As such, it’s wise to learn about...

Motley Fool

3 Reasons Retailers Are Headed to the Metaverse

Metaverse retail is an opportunity for merchants to tap audiences they otherwise may be unable to reach. This was the same problem they faced when social media became a dominant form of entertainment. They’re moving faster this time and are arriving ahead of their customers. It's absolutely vital to...
RETAIL
Motley Fool

3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in February

The metaverse is estimated to be an $800 billion opportunity. These tech stocks are leaders in the specific areas that will be required to build the 3D virtual worlds that define this new technology. The metaverse is being touted as the next evolution of the internet, or Web 3.0. It...
STOCKS
Vanity Fair

MacKenzie Scott Once Again Reminds People Jeff Bezos Is a Cheapskate by Comparison

Over the last several years, MacKenzie Scott, formerly Bezos, has made a name for herself as a philanthropist committed to giving away large gobs of money. Last June, for example, she donated $2.74 billion to 286 different organizations, and on Thursday, Communities in Schools, a network of nonprofits that work in 2,900 “high-poverty” K-12 schools across the country, said that the national office and its affiliates had received a cool $133.5 million from the former first lady of Amazon. The most recent donation brings Scott’s total giving since her 2019 divorce to at least $8.6 billion to worthy causes. It also brings up the uncomfortable fact that, by comparison and as a proportion of his wealth, Jeff Bezos is kind of a cheapskate!
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Tech Culture#Nft
Motley Fool

2 Dirt Cheap Cryptocurrencies That Could Skyrocket

Fantom and Aave are bringing innovative solutions to industry problems. Want to earn returns that leave the rest of the cryptocurrency market behind? Skip the big names and bet on lesser-known tokens with explosive potential. Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) and Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) fit the bill with their tiny market caps and unique value propositions.
MARKETS
BGR.com

How to get a free Netflix account

Netflix is easily one of the best streaming services out there, thanks to its massive library of content. Netflix was the first major video streaming service, and as a result, it’s had a ton of time to build out its library of movies, TV shows, and these days, even games. Because of that, it makes sense that you would want a subscription. But not everyone wants to pay the money for a Netflix account. Thankfully, there are ways to get a free Netflix account. Netflix in general has been getting increasingly expensive. A Netflix account these days starts at $9.99 for...
TV SHOWS
Phone Arena

AT&T has a new free internet plan for eligible customers

AT&T announced a brand-new internet plan aimed at those who can’t afford such services. What makes the plan special is that it’s free by combining a new plan from the carrier’s low-cost Access from AT&T program with federal benefits from the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The new...
INTERNET
komando.com

Don’t buy a new iPhone or iPad! Here’s why

Setting your sights on a new gadget can be exhilarating. Most people will jump from website to website to find the best deal. Many Apple fans look forward to the company’s annual fall event for details on the latest and greatest devices being released. But did you know Apple typically puts out a few new devices each spring?
ELECTRONICS
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies Ready for a Bull Run

Some under-the-radar digital currencies are trading well below their earlier highs. Terra, Fantom, and Polygon are all at least 43% below their peaks, but all three have strong catalysts for growth. Terra's status as a supply-demand play, Fantom trading below its total value locked, and Polygon's role as a scaling...
MARKETS

