Grains lower, livestock higher.

New Haven Register
 1 day ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower on Tuesday in early trading on the...

www.nhregister.com

agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Modestly Higher Ahead of Export Sales Report

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was up 1/2 cent, March soybeans were up 9 1/4 cents and March KC wheat was up 7 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Thursday, Dow Jones futures are trading lower after minutes released from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed members getting ready to increase the federal funds rate target and eventually start shrinking the Fed’s balance sheet.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Move Lower

Corn futures are 14 to 15 cents lower at midday Tuesday; soybean futures are 7 to 8 cents lower; wheat futures are 9 to 19 cents lower. Corn futures are 14 to 15 cents lower at midday in risk-off action with reports of Russia pulling troops back from the border; other fresh news is lacking so far. Ethanol margins will remain poor in the short term until driving demand improves and stocks narrow with rising unleaded prices likely to keep tamping driving down, along with a fresh winter storm this week. However, a sustained corn correction will add some support.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Lower; Wheat Mixed

Corn futures are 3 to 4 cents lower at midday Monday; soybean futures are 19 to 22 cents lower; wheat futures are 5 cents lower to 2 cents higher. Corn futures are 3 to 4 cents lower with early strength fading on spillover pressure from soybeans with softer overall commodity action and flat spread trade. Ethanol margins will remain poor in the short term until driving demand improves and stocks narrow with rising unleaded prices likely to keep tamping driving down along with a fresh winter storm this week.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Grain prices look favorable for breakeven or higher

Grain prices look favorable for breakeven or higher. An ag economics professor says despite record high input costs, commodity prices are still at a spot for grain farmers to at least break even in 2022. Paul Stoddard with the University of Illinois tells Brownfield the spike in input costs per...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Contracts Trend Lower

The live cattle and feeder cattle contracts are trending lower into Friday afternoon while the lean hog complex sets out to gain whatever it can ahead of the afternoon’s closing bell. The live cattle and feeder cattle contracts aren’t too overly confident about pushing prices higher ahead of the...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Livestock: Cattle Herd Still Shrinking – Higher Prices to Follow

The USDA’s January 1 cattle inventory report places the total number of cattle and calves at 91.9 million head, down 2% from a year ago, confirming that the industry is still amidst a contractionary phase in the cattle cycle. All cows and heifers that have calved total 39.5 million...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans at 9-month high on South America crop worries

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures extended a rally on Thursday to a nine-month high as a sharp cut to Brazil’s official harvest forecast fanned concerns about weather damage to South American crops. Corn reached its highest since June as traders also assessed the risk of dry...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Trudge Higher Into Afternoon

It’s been another day of strong, aggressive trade in the entire livestock complex. Wednesday’s WASDE report held mostly bullish news for cattle and hog industries, though the markets did have to absorb the notion of higher imports and steady to weaker exports. Some cash cattle trade is beginning to develop at steady money, though feedlots would like to see prices fully stronger.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans, Corn Gap Higher on South American Weather

Soybeans, bean meal and corn futures all gapped and closed sharply higher Monday with soybeans and meal reaching new contract highs over the continued warm and dry pattern and falling production estimates in southern Brazil and Argentina. New-crop November soybeans also scored a new contract high, convincingly cracking the $14.00 barrier. Wheat was reluctantly along for the ride as tensions on the Ukraine border mount.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Hogs Keep Pushing Higher as Cattle Hold Back

Active contracts of live cattle and feeders were lower at midday, still on track for higher closes on the week. April lean hogs are trading higher, threatening to post a new contract high close on Friday. Friday’s commodities were mixed and so were livestock with live cattle and feeders trading...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Corn Lower After China Cancels Purchase

March corn closed down 5 3/4 cents, a second day lower after USDA announced Thursday China cancelled a 15 million bushel old-crop corn purchase. All three U.S. wheats were modestly lower and March soybeans ended down a penny, ending its seven-day streak of higher close. March corn closed down 5...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China could cut soybean demand by 30 mln tonnes - Xinhua

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China can reduce its soybean demand by 30 million tonnes by continuing to promote lower soymeal rations in feed and using alternative proteins, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday, citing unnamed agriculture officials. China issued guidelines last year recommending the reduction of soymeal...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Illinois Corn Marketing Board eyeing potential ethanol export markets

Illinois Corn Marketing Board eyeing potential ethanol export markets. A Midwest corn group has their eye on several countries with the potential to begin or increase imports of US ethanol. Mark Wilson, Chairman of the Illinois Corn Marketing Board, tells Brownfield their prime target is our neighbor to the north.
ILLINOIS STATE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans regain ground as South America weather worries persist

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday to halt a two-day fall, underpinned by concerns that forecast rain may be insufficient to avert further drought damage to crops in Argentina and southern Brazil. Corn was firm after slipping on Tuesday, with uncertainty over South American weather...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat firms on Ukraine crisis, soybeans drop after surge

HAMBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Monday on concerns that a possible armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine could disrupt wheat exports via the Black Sea. Soybeans fell from 9-month highs seen last week as traders awaited more news about the impact on trade flows of dry weather which is expected to reduce crops in South America. Corn also fell.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle higher; natural-gas prices climb 9.5%

Oil futures rose on Wednesday to erase some of their loss from a day earlier, as uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis continued. "The situation regarding Ukraine hasn't calmed down completely," with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken claiming that there are no signs that Russia is withdrawing, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery.
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Spanish Exports Top Pre-Pandemic Levels Despite Brexit, Supply Chain

MADRID (Reuters) - Exports of Spanish goods soared 21.2% last year to surpass pre-pandemic levels despite global supply chain problems and the impact of Brexit, although Spain's trade deficit nearly doubled due to soaring energy prices, customs data on Thursday showed. Helped by oil products, food and pharmaceuticals, 2021 exports...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Swiss gold exports to China surge to highest since December 2016

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to mainland China surged in January to their highest since December 2016, but shipments of bullion to India fell, Swiss customs data showed on Thursday. China and India are the largest consumers of gold while Switzerland is the biggest refining and...
MARKETS

