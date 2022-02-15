Grains lower, livestock higher.

Corn futures are 14 to 15 cents lower at midday Tuesday; soybean futures are 7 to 8 cents lower; wheat futures are 9 to 19 cents lower. Corn futures are 14 to 15 cents lower at midday in risk-off action with reports of Russia pulling troops back from the border; other fresh news is lacking so far. Ethanol margins will remain poor in the short term until driving demand improves and stocks narrow with rising unleaded prices likely to keep tamping driving down, along with a fresh winter storm this week. However, a sustained corn correction will add some support.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO