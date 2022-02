As you start to plan your apartment search, it’s essential to understand how to schedule a tour and what to look for as you view potential units. To optimize your apartment touring experience, you’ll want to have a comprehensive checklist, as well as a list of questions to ask the leasing agent. Being prepared, and having a guide of things to look for while touring apartments can help you quickly decide if a unit is the right fit. Use this apartment tour 101 guide to help you find your ideal new home.

