El Paso firefighters battle burning building in the Segundo Barrio near Downtown

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
 1 day ago

El Paso firefighters battled a blaze Tuesday morning at a building near Downtown.

Flames and dark smoke erupted from a building with "Bonanza Meat Co." painted on it on Paisano Drive at Park Street in the Segundo Barrio. The building was vacant.

The fire was extinguished by 9:30 a.m., with fire crews checking for hot spots, the El Paso Fire Department said.

The roof of the commercial building partially collapsed during the fire, but there was no damage to any other buildings, the Fire Department added.

The Fire Department said no injuries were reported. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com ; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

More: De Soto Hotel fire: Investigation continues into blaze that gutted vacant, historic hotel

More: De Soto Hotel destroyed by flames in Downtown El Paso

More: Arson, false-alarm charges filed against girls accused of breaking into 2 El Paso schools

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso firefighters battle burning building in the Segundo Barrio near Downtown

