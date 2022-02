Despite the positive news around Xpeng, the company’s shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange closed Thursday’s session in the red. Chinese Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturer, Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) is making good on its plans to extend its foothold internationally as it is set to open its first retail sales store in Europe. As reported by CNBC, the store will be opened in Stockholm, the capital city of Sweden, an outfit that is billed to form the first self-operated store the company is bound to be tagged along with out of China.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO