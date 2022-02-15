ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Natural Pools: What To Know Before You Buy

By Ibrahim Clouds
House Digest
House Digest
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49GfTl_0eF42yZ400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wT1sw_0eF42yZ400

When it comes to constructing a pool for your home, you have three options: traditional chlorine pools, saltwater pools, or the much recent rage, natural pools. While we've covered salt water and chlorine pools in the past, now it's time to learn all about natural pools.

The Spruce said that natural pools are designed to imitate a combination of pools, ponds, and other water bodies. They incorporate things like rocks, boulders, plants, and all the wonders of nature you would come across in a pond. According to Hunker , while the traditional chlorine pools can cause irritation to the eyes, smell horribly like bleach and ruin your favorite swimsuit over time, natural pools do not have all these cons. Little wonder it is fast becoming a favorite.

Perhaps you're now wondering about the benefits and overall value of opting for a natural pool. Is it expensive to build and maintain? What's it do to the property value? Keep reading to learn all about this cool pool.

What Exactly Are Natural Pools?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFoOo_0eF42yZ400

"A natural swimming pool is a chemical-free pool that uses the same principles as nature to filter out harmful microorganisms," said James Robyn of Luxury Pools +Outdoor Living . These pools have two basic areas, the pool where you swim and a regeneration area. It is in that regeneration area that the pool stays clean and safe for swimming and playing. Instead of chemical filters used in the chlorine and saltwater pools, a natural pool is organically filtered by either gravel filters (kind of like a fish tank) or constructed wetlands of plants that imitate a natural process of filtration, according to The Spruce . The regeneration area replenishes the main pool area with clean, organically filtered water continually.

A natural pool does not have the same clear crystal blue water as the chlorine pool; instead, it maintains that natural colorless look typical to lakes and might turn brown after quite a while. But you can be sure that this water does not smell like bleach and does not irritate your eyes or harden your hair, said zo2 Also, this pool is a real treasure if you care about environmental preservation.

The downside to constructing a natural pool is that the regeneration area, over time, turns into a small ecosystem and therefore would require attention, gardening, and regular care, added The Spruce. On the other hand, the main pool area requires very minimum care, not like the chlorine pool that needs weekly cleaning, Eco Outdoor explained.

Pros And Cons Of Natural Pools?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23JtDM_0eF42yZ400

Before settling in to build a natural pool, consider why you want to go this route and what the benefits will be for you. Are you getting one because it is in vogue? Or are you ditching the old-school chlorine pool because you care about our planet and you are sensitive to chlorine?

Take a look at some of the pros and cons of having a natural pool. According to zo2 , a natural pool is less time-consuming to maintain and less financially demanding. The pumps are smaller, so the energy bills tend to be lesser compared to other types of pools. Also, when you consider the absence of chlorine and pipe erosion, this type of pool is 100% completely environmentally friendly.

On the flip side, one disadvantage of the natural pool is that it tends to become a breeding ground for algae, according to Luxury Pools +Outdoor Living . You can grow aquatic plants that make it hard for algae to thrive or even use things like pool vacuums to help keep things cleaner.

Also, while the Natural pool tends to have lesser maintenance costs, you should not overlook the fact that the initial installation costs quite a lot more than other types of pools, according to The Spruce . You are building both a pool and a regeneration center, so there's more than just your basic pool installation.

Who Is A Natural Pool Best Suited For?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fwZ6u_0eF42yZ400

Natural pools offer you the bliss of nature, customized and flexible designs, health benefits, and more, but they still may not be for everyone. First, consider the resale value of your home with the addition of this type of pool . House Beautiful pegged the regular natural pool at costing anywhere between $5000 to $10,000 and the custom-made ones from $37,000 (if made with vinyl) and $60,000 (if you opt for a concrete version). According to Ramsey , your home value will only increase by about 7%.

Your local climate is another thing to consider when it comes to determining if a natural pool is suitable for your home. Depending on where you live, you may only get three months of the swimming season. If you're in a warmer climate that does have chilly winters, your natural pool may flourish all year. Of course, with the proper filtration ecosystem, House Beautiful said you could keep up this pool in all sorts of climates. Also, Total Habitat suggested that bacteria can be added into the water to maintain the pool organically.

Natural Pools Vs. Traditional Pools

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PDAdb_0eF42yZ400

As previously mentioned, there are alternatives to a natural pool, including the saltwater pool and the traditional chlorine pool.

In terms of finances, the chlorine pool costs way less than both the saltwater pool and the natural pool at installation. However, when you take into account the cost for maintenance, the saltwater pool and natural pool both beat the traditional pool hands down. Reflections claimed that the average price for a chlorine pool is $50,000, while the other two cost about $70,000 minimum.

According to California Home , the Chlorine pool gets filtered continuously through its chlorine, and the natural pool gets its filtering through the regeneration system, but the saltwater pool requires special filtering that is not continual.

Then, when you consider the effects on your skin and the environment, among other things, the saltwater and natural pool emerge as winners. According to Reflections, the chlorine pool is less environmentally friendly than the saltwater and natural pool, which do not use chemical filters.

Natural Pools Installation And Maintenance Costs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a3K6W_0eF42yZ400

Swimming pool construction is typically measured per square foot, with the average size of a pool being 20 x 30 feet, according to Home Stratosphere . Pool Research wrote that the average cost per square foot is $100 for natural pools, so an average size pool would range from $55,000 to $70,000. Also, dimensions may differ as well as design, and these things would definitely affect the total cost.

Landscaping and other design concepts will increase the cost of your pool. For example, if you decide you like the aesthetic of a concrete bottom, you'll be spending an extra $5 to $75 per square foot. On the other hand, gravel costs just $2 per square foot, and bentonite clay costs less than a dollar, according to Pool Research. For added plants and wildlife, you can get lilypads at $10 each, or go with something like zooplankton and Koi fish that help to protect against algae, according to Nualgi Ponds .

Finally, the equipment costs for a natural pool do not extend the overall expense that much; all you may need is a water heater for the cold days. The heater would cost about $200, with an added cost of about $300 a year in energy, via Pool Research. It takes about two to three months to complete the construction of a natural pool, and if you would be paying the average of $20 per hour, you should budget $40,000 for the entire job done.

What To Look For When Hiring Pool Construction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PC9lP_0eF42yZ400

The next step, after deciding to get a natural pool, is finding the right contractor for the job. You want someone who will do a great job the first time around, rather than needing reconstruction work later. Here is a list of things to look out for when hiring a pool construction company.

Always get customer references, rather than just going by online reviews and ratings. Many companies have employees and friends who create false "good" reviews to bump out the bad ones. Splash Pools recommended that you ask the contractor about their previous business year, including the projects they did, and ask for a customer reference from that list. Compare the amount of work they did with the number of references they share. Ensure the construction company has the legal permit to operate in your area and even ask to see it.

Finally, confirm that they have a warranty covering at least a year. Splash Pools added that this helps to ensure that you are not paying for repairs that occurred as a result of poor construction or company negligence.

How To Maintain A Natural Pool

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gP4JU_0eF42yZ400

Now that you have decided to install a natural pool, you'll want to know how to maintain your pool. First, be sure to ask your construction people to install a pool cover. Clear Water Revival suggested that a pool cover will retain heat and keep debris out of the water. Of course, you also want to net out any debris regularly.

Also, you want to prevent algae growth in the pool, as this could hamper pool water quality and cause infection to swimmers. To this end, Aquigarden recommended a pool size of 45 square feet, while Pool Research said you should introduce a couple of life forms like white lilies and koi fish to the pool.

Another great maintenance tip would be to install a water heater. If you live in climates where it is cold many months of the year, you definitely do not want to spend about $70,000 on a pool you can only enjoy in the summer. Besides, BioNova explained that a water heater is needed for a natural pool to maintain accommodating temperatures and to put bacteria growth at bay.

Finally, you should check the regeneration area of your natural pool once a week. According to zo2 , it requires the same level of care you would give to a garden, including the pruning of plants, clearing of bacteria, and curtailing of algae growth.

Three Natural Pool Experts Handpicked

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cw5JU_0eF42yZ400

When it comes to picking an expert in natural pools, here are three great companies worth looking into.

BioNova specializes in creating natural swimming pools. They have tons of positive client reviews to show for their expertise and years in service. BioNova also offers a step-by-step consultation, a free ebook, and a breathtaking portfolio, all tailored to deliver a unique user experience. They also have affiliations with other natural swimming pool construction companies, like California Natural Pools .

Symphony Pools is a concept-to-creation swimming pool builder with over 40 years of experience. They are proud and award-winning members of the Elite Master Pools Guild , a global network that brings together the world's finest swimming pool contractors. Reviewers have said that this company gives great attention to detail and customer care.

Platinum Pools has a ton of reviews on Houzz . This is because they provide not only pool installation but also pool design services, landscape design, and even pool maintenance. Platinum Pool was also inducted into the prestigious Aqua Magazine Hall of Fame in 2010 .

Debunking Natural Pool Myths

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OFGiQ_0eF42yZ400

The first common myth is that "Natural Pools cannot be heated," which is not true. According to Clear Water Revival ," a filtration technology allows pools to be covered and heated up to about 32 degrees. The addition of a solar slatted cover can increase solar gain and minimize evaporation to lower heating bills."

The next common myth is that natural pools require a lot of space and cannot be built in small spaces like small gardens and indoors. Some construction companies implement state-of-the-art technologies to build indoor swimming pools and make the most of small gardens. Clear Water Revival is an example of such a construction company.

And finally, some folks believe that natural pools are DIY constructions because they must be easier to build with all that natural stuff. AQUA Magazine pointed out that natural swimming pools have to be built with a building permit and in compliance with swimming pool codes, and the construction work itself isn't easy.

Read this next: 25 Small Bathroom Shelf Ideas That Will Maximize Your Space

Comments / 0

Related
urbanmatter.com

What Do You Need To Consider Before Buying An Air Compressor?

There are many air compressors on the market. So, you should be careful in choosing the right one for your specific needs. To help you, the following are the things you need to consider before buying an air compressor. Gas or electric. One thing you need to consider before you...
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

This tiny home composed of two shipping containers is designed for off-grid living

The Mansfield Container House is an L-shaped tiny home composed of two disused shipping containers that merge together to form a tiny, off-grid cabin. Shipping container homes have redefined modern architecture. Designers and architects across the globe have turned to disused shipping containers to convert into insulated, tiny homes. Cost-effective, eco-friendly, and modular by design, shipping containers provide the ideal template for designers and architects to have at it and let their creativity fly.
HOME & GARDEN
homecrux.com

Canadian Builds Three Loft Tiny House With an Atrium Bathroom for his Family

While we were cocooned at home watching sitcoms during lockdown, D’Arcy McNaughton of Acorn Tiny Homes was busy building a fully off-grid tiny house for his family, which includes his wife and a baby, who recently moved into their new tiny home dubbed Domek in Toronto, Canada. McNaughton started building his tiny home back in the fall of 2020 and finished it in spring 2021.
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Filters#Filtered Water#Natural Pool#Water Systems#Water Bodies#Spruce
yankodesign.com

A black-clad tiny home rises above the ground on a metal frame

Topol-27 is a prefabricated, modular home clad with a black exterior to provide a cozy retreat from the wild outdoors. Joining the tiny house movement, Moscow-based Bio Architects has finished work on Topol-27, a prefabricated, modular tiny home designed to “be picked up from the warehouse by the client, installed the same day, and be ready to live.” Comprised of five functional areas, Topol-27 is named after the square meterage it covers. With the aim of maximizing the available living space, Bio Architects fills Topol-27 out with a bedroom, kitchen, living room, bathroom, and dressing room.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
ETOnline.com

The Best Early Presidents' Day Mattress Sales to Shop This Weekend: Nectar, Leesa, Mattress Firm and More

Whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper or a combination sleeper, there are currently unbeatable, discounts on top mattress brands like Tempur-Pedic, Saatva, and Casper that will guarantee a good night's rest -- regardless of your sleeping preferences. With major mattress brands already having big Presidents' Day sales live now, you can find a deal on the perfect mattress that suits your every need and sleep style.
SHOPPING
theeverygirl.com

We’re Officially Buying a Velvet Sofa After Seeing This Living Room 😍

Contrasting textures, bold colors, and an inviting, warm living space. Put those all together and what do we have? A positively gorgeous living room designed by Cortney McClure. From the intricately patterned rug to the abstract print on the wall, this space manages to perfectly combine comfortable family living with effortless glamour. Marrying function and style isn’t an easy feat, so we sat down with McClure to pick her brain on how she designed the space so we could steal her expert advice for our own living room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

If You Can’t Get Plywood Now, Try This Instead

It’s safe to say that no one active in the construction trades today can remember a time when plywood wasn’t a staple building material. The U.S. Forest Service equates the increased use of plywood in the 1920s to the beginning of the industrial age. Historians might argue that point, but you get the idea. It’s been a preferred material for all aspects of home building and remodeling for at least a century.
INDUSTRY
Apartment Therapy

Here’s Why I Buy All of My Picture Frames on Amazon, and You Should, Too

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Much to the displeasure of my parents and landlords, I’ve always been someone who likes to hang pictures on the wall. My space just doesn’t feel complete without art — lots of art. This preference has meant that over the years, I’ve learned a lot about finding and sourcing picture frames to display all of my beloved works. I’m here to share one of my top tips for you now, which is that you can find some amazing, affordable, high quality picture frames on Amazon. In fact, it’s where I get pretty much all of my frames.
SHOPPING
GreenMatters

Tiny Homes For Sale — A Buying Guide to Purchasing Your Dream Residence

In the last few years, there has been a movement of individuals deciding to forgo their spacious homes and/or apartments and live in a "tiny home." While living in a space that is less than 400 square feet may seem a bit too cramped and confined for some — for others, it is an opportunity to save money, travel (if the home is mobile), and be more eco-friendly.
REAL ESTATE
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
763
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy