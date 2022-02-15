ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prince Andrew Settles Sex Abuse Lawsuit by Jeffrey Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre

By Dan Mangan, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBritain's Prince Andrew has settled a New York federal lawsuit that accused him of sexually assaulting a leading accuser of his friend Jeffrey Epstein when she was underage. Virginia Giuffre claims in her suit that Andrew, a son of Queen Elizabeth II, abused her in various locations after she was directed...

TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Said the Infamous Prince Andrew Photo Looked ‘Real.’ Did That Sink Him?

Prince Andrew may have been prompted to settle Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against him—for a whopping figure of $14 million, according to some well sourced reports in the British media Wednesday—after seeing an email sent by Ghislaine Maxwell in which the convicted sex trafficker said she thought the photo of Andrew with his arm around Virginia Giuffre’s waist “looks real.”
The Independent

Royal fans point out ‘hypocrisy’ of Meghan and Harry’s treatment after Prince Andrew settlement

Royal fans are defending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and pointing out the “hypocrisy” in the way the royal couple was treated by the public, the press, and the royal family after Prince Andrew reached a multi-million-dollar settlement with Virginia Giuffre.The Queen’s son, who was accused of sexually abusing Giuffre, a Jeffrey Epstein victim, when she was underage, confirmed the settlement in a statement, in which he also said he regretted his association with the late paedophile.In light of the settlement, which is reported to be as high as £12m, many have taken the opportunity to point out the hypocrisy...
The Independent

William Bryan used racial slurs about daughter’s date days before killing Ahmaud Arbery, prosecutor says

William “Roddie” Bryan referred to a Black man his daughter was dating as an “n-word” and “monkey” just days before he murdered Ahmaud Arbery in a crime prosecutors argue was racially motivated, a court heard on Monday.The 52-year-old, who was sentenced to life in prison for Arbery’s murder at his state trial last month, repeatedly used racial slurs when he learned his daughter was seeing a Black man, according to Assistant US Attorney Bobbi Bernstein.“[She] is dating a [n-word] now,” Bryan allegedly said in one of the messages.The shocking use of racial slurs came to light on Monday in...
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Revelation: Camilla's Husband Expelling Princess Eugenie, Beatrice, Prince Edward And Sophie Wessex From Monarchy? Police To Investigate Duke's Charity Amid Alleged Honours Act Offenses

Prince Charles is said to slim down the monarchy once he becomes king. Prince Charles continuously makes it to the headline amid the growing concerns over the health of Queen Elizabeth. Numerous royal fans got worried after learning about Her Majesty spending a night in a hospital in October 2021.
The Independent

Gaetz friend asks for sentencing delay as he works with feds

A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz wants a judge to delay his sentencing scheduled for next month for yet another time as he continues to cooperate with federal prosecutors.Joel Greenberg s attorney on Friday asked a federal judge in Orlando Florida, to allow him to file a motion seeking a delay in the sentencing hearing currently scheduled for March 29. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell previously granted two delays.In court papers, Greenberg's attorney said his client had been cooperating with federal prosecutors in Orlando and Washington in...
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Capitol Rioter Brags About IQ Before Asking Judge if He Can Fight Prison Guards

An alleged Capitol rioter boasted about his IQ in court Thursday before immediately undermining his point by asking a judge for permission to fight his prison guards, according to a report from the courthouse. Josiah Kenyon, 34, is accused of storming the Capitol while dressed as Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas and assaulting police officers with a table leg that had a nail sticking out of it. According to Politico’s Kyle Cheney, Kenyon appeared in court Thursday and indicated to the judge that he wanted to say something. Judge Carl Nichols reportedly advised Kenyon to run his statement by his attorney first, but Kenyon responded: “I have a high enough IQ range to not screw up there, boss.” According to Cheney, Kenyon then said he wanted the judge to acknowledge that was allowed to defend himself if he was assaulted by prison guards. Nichols reportedly refused to rule one way or the other, to which Kenyon is said to have replied: “Okey-doke.”
TheStreet

Trump Probe Finds 'Significant Evidence' of Fraud, New York AG Says

New York State Attorney General Letitia James said that her office's investigation Donald Trump's family business has found "significant evidence" that former president's company engaged in "fraudulent or misleading behavior." The revelation comes as James is seeking to question Donald Trump and his two children, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka...
Reuters

NY attorney general fires back at Trump's defense of financial statements

Feb 16 (Reuters) - New York's attorney general on Wednesday pounced on former President Donald Trump's defense of company's financial statements, saying the five-page statement Trump issued a day earlier contradicted a court filing by his attorneys. "It is not unusual for parties to a legal proceeding to disagree about...
CBS New York

Attorney For Former Governor Andrew Cuomo Accuses Attorney General Letitia James Of Prosecutorial Misconduct

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An attorney for former governor Andrew Cuomo is accusing Attorney General Letitia James of prosecutorial misconduct. Cuomo’s attorneys plan to file an ethics complaint against James and two attorneys hired to investigate sexual harassment claims against Cuomo. His attorneys allege investigators ignored evidence of witness tampering, intimidation and perjury. In a statement, James called Cuomo a “serial sexual harasser” and said the legal complaint is a charade to mask the truth.
