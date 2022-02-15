Marco Andretti returns to Indy 500 with Andretti Autosport for 250th IndyCar start

For the 250th start of his IndyCar career, Marco Andretti will return to try to capture a win in the one race that has eluded his family for more than 50 years. Now in his second season as a part-time driver racing only in events "that matter to him," Andretti will again run in the team's No. 98 Honda entry for May's Indy 500 with primary sponsorship from KULR Technology Group, the team announced Tuesday.

After announcing in January 2021 his plans to step away from full-time IndyCar competition, Andretti first took on the 500, where he qualified in the second-worst position of his career (25th) and worked his way up to finish 19th, followed by a race with his cousin Jarett Andretti in the Six Hours of Watkins Glen in an LMP3 sportscar entry. The 34-year-old also tackled the full six-race debut calendar of the Superstar Racing Experience stockcar series, where he finished fourth in points and won the penultimate race at Slinger Speedway.

In recent social media posts, Andretti had previously indicated he was locked into running the 500 and also plans to return to SRX this summer as well. Should he qualify, the May 29 Indy 500 will be Andretti's 17th start in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, one more than father Michael made in his career. Since the last of his four career podiums in the 500 (3rd in 2014), the younger Andretti has logged two top-10s (6th in 2015 and 8th in 2017), but he's been outside the top-10 in each of the past four races -- despite starting on pole in 2020.

Assuming he qualifies, Andretti sits in a class of three active drivers who, should they win the 106th Indy 500, would set a race record for the most starts before their first Indy 500 victory, alongside Ed Carpenter (19) and Graham Rahal (15). The record is currently held by Sam Hanks, who needed 13 starts before his 1957 victory.

Where the Indy 500 field stands

With Andretti's confirmation, the Indy 500 field currently sits at 32 entries, with 31 drivers confirmed and one missing from A.J. Foyt Racing's third full-time car -- their oval-only driver who will man the No. 11. With a spread of 17 Hondas and 15 Chevys at the moment, both engine manufacturers are expected to enter a maximum of 18 cars each, though it's looking increasingly likely the field may not reach 36 cars this year.

Of the five team partners still trying to find a way to enter the field (Paretta Autosport, Marotti Autosport, Top Gun Racing, Vasser Sullivan Racing and Cusick Motorsports), only Marotti is known to have a contingent deal in place while it attempts to lock-in sponsorship details in the coming weeks -- and it very well may be tied to Foyt's third car, meaning it wouldn't add to where the field now stands.

Though currently without a Dallara chassis in hand, Paretta and Simona De Silvestro appear likely to find a way in to the field on the Chevy side, with some form of support from Team Penske or Roger Penske's Race for Diversity and Change initiative.

