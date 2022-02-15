Budget-writing time at Sedgwick County

Sedgwick County Commissioner Pete Meitzner tells KNSS News at least four of the commissioners will be out of town Wednesday ... and that means no regular scheduled weekly meeting. He say a meeting Thursday will focus on beginning the budget drafting process.The county is looking at competitive wages to attract applicants for open jobs.

Meitzner says government jobs usually carry good benefits such as health insurance and retirement plans. But he says sometimes a person in their 20s is not thinking that far into the future. For them, hourly pay and job satisfaction may be more important.