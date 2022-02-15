ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Budget-writing time at Sedgwick County

By Steve Mc Intosh
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YsC62_0eF42sGi00

Sedgwick County Commissioner Pete Meitzner tells KNSS News at least four of the commissioners will be out of town Wednesday ... and that means no regular scheduled weekly meeting. He say a meeting Thursday will focus on beginning the budget drafting process.The county is looking at competitive wages to attract applicants for open jobs.

Meitzner says government jobs usually carry good benefits such as health insurance and retirement plans. But he says sometimes a person in their 20s is not thinking that far into the future. For them, hourly pay and job satisfaction may be more important.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
County
Sedgwick County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Jobs#Retirement Savings#Knss News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
910
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy