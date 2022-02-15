ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

3 things to know about the Storytellers Project event in Naples on March 8

By Dave Osborn, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 1 day ago
Everyone has life experiences that are relatable, especially what it was like in the first couple decades of life.

Here's an opportunity to hear some of those stories from fellow Southwest Floridians in one place on one night.

For the 2022 season, the Naples Daily News and the News-Press in Fort Myers are hosting the Southwest Florida Storytellers Project at venues across the region.

The one titled "Growing Up" is Tuesday, March 8, at Norris Community Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples, with tickets on sale now. Masks are optional.

Here's a few more things to know about the Storytellers Project this year:

Real stories from real people

Storytellers is not a Ted Talk or pitch from a professional speaker.

We literally find people off the street (actually from online when they reach out to us), saying they have a unique story to share.

And each teller goes through a coaching process over a few months, where he or she begins from scratch and our coaches work with them through virtual sessions to hone their tale.

We've been coaching the five tellers for the March 8 show since January.

It's a pretty amazing process, to see the teller — sometimes nervous or with some stage fright — starting out by reading their story from their notes in the first coaching session to the night of the event when they speak from the heart.

We pretty much can promise you'll be touched and will find it an awesome experience.

Storytellers is in person this year

The pandemic affected us all, and our Storytellers Project went virtual in 2021.

We heard incredible tales from tellers across Florida, who shared their stories in live streaming shows but we're back in person.

After March 8, we have three more events so mark these on your calendar:

  • Monday, June 13, with the theme "Neighbors" at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers;
  • Tuesday, Sept. 20, with the theme "Food & Family" at Norris Community Center in Naples;
  • Monday, Dec. 5, with the theme "Holidays" at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers.

The March 8 show begins at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. And tickets for shows start at $8 and can be purchased at storytellersproject.com.

Parking is limited, so arrive early but all city of Naples parking is free unless clearly noted. There's a lot across the street from the Norris Center and a parking garage is a few blocks away.

Come together, right now

The best part of Storytellers? It unites the community.

We can't tell you how many times audience members have told us how much they enjoyed the show, some not knowing what to expect.

And that's just it: Storytellers is about bringing us all together, and now more than ever as we emerge from a global pandemic.

The series is part of the national Storytellers Project, which began in 2011 at Phoenix newspaper The Arizona Republic. Since then, the program has spread across the country to other USA Today Network news organizations in Nashville, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and elsewhere.

“This is real people, and it is authentic," said Megan Finnerty, founder of the national Storytellers Project program.

“People connect and build a sense of community by listening to strangers telling stories. You can listen to somebody else tell stories, and you can hear that you have something in common with them.”

Dave Osborn is the regional features editor of the Naples Daily News and News-Press. Follow him on Instagram @lacrossewriter and on Twitter @NDN_dosborn.

We want Storytellers

Want to become a teller for one of our three upcoming events? Answer the call to "tell your story" by completing the form at storytellersproject.com/tell.

You also can email us at MBICKEL@gannett.com, dosborn@gannett.com or mrogers3@gannett.com. Please specify what your story is about and a little background about yourself.

