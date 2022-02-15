Graham: Council representation is about accountability

For better and for worse, Scottsdale is no longer the city I grew up in.

During the past 40 years, it has not only grown in population, it has matured and become more sophisticated. As a result, so have residents’ political expectations about how they are represented by the people they elect to the City Council.

A common theme I hear is that many citizens feel disconnected from their city’s elected representatives. A growing majority says that once elected, members of the council do not listen to residents and, in some cases, actually ignore the very people who helped elect them.

That is a troubling trend, which is why council members are discussing changing how we elect our City Council from an “at-large” system to a “district system.”

Holding public office is about being accountable to the people who you are elected to represent. If the past and present members of the council did a better job of that, it’s doubtful switching to a district system would even be under discussion.

Opening a dialogue on the method we use to elect citizens has a lot of merit. Of course, as with most political issues, the devil will be in the details. But debating the pros and cons of both electoral systems is worth weighing.

Starting with the City Council, I hope our community keeps an open mind about ways to make council members more accountable — because the discussion comes at a critical time in our great city’s evolution.

Editor’s Note: Barry Graham is a member of the Scottsdale Planning Commission and former chairman of the city’s Transportation Commission. Graham is also seeking candidacy to run for Scottsdale City Council.