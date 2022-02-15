ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Augustine Commission approves Water Works building lease with Cultural Council

By Sheldon Gardner, St. Augustine Record
 1 day ago
St. Augustine commissioners voted 4-1 Monday night to allow the St. Johns Cultural Council to lease the Water Works building at 184 San Marco Ave.

Commissioner Barbara Blonder voted against it, voicing concern about part of the property being used for cultural council offices rather than community events.

The council will use the building for "a community center providing arts, culture and education programming," according to a memo from City Manager John Regan to the commission.

The initial term of the lease is three years at $500 a month. The fee will be adjusted annually based on the Consumer Price Index, according to Regan. The money will be put into a fund for building maintenance.

Completed in 1898, the structure was "the first City Water Works Pumping Station," according to a city news release. Hotelier and businessman Henry Flagler provided the land for the Water Works building. The Water Works building is on the National Register of Historic Places.

