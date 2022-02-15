ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford Redevelopment Commission OKs site inspection of former Aldi

By Carol Johnson, The Times-Mail
BEDFORD — Working with the Bedford Redevelopment Commission, the city of Bedford completed a few more steps in its plan to move the Bedford Police Department into the former Aldi building on 16th Street.

On Monday, the Bedford RDC approved using Bluemoose Environmental, a Bloomington firm, to conduct an environmental site assessment of the property at 2308 W. 16th St. The cost of the assessment is $1,950. The assessment will determine if there are any concerns with the property that would require remediation. Mayor Sam Craig said the assessment is not required, but he wanted to be sure there aren't any surprises with the property.

RDC also approved invoices for appraisal services that appraised the value of the former Aldi. The cost of the Mordoh & Associates appraisal was $3,500; the bill for the work by Kinser Appraisals LLC was $650.

Mordoh & Associates valued the former Aldi at $895,000; Kinser assessed its value at $855,000.

The negotiated price for the building, approved in December, is $825,000.

RDC members also approved an invoice of $76.50 for legal services from Barnes & Thornburg. Members in attendance were Penny May, Craig Turpen, Judy Carlisle, Ryan Griffith, Shea Hooten and Craig.

Contact Times-Mail Staff Writer Carol Johnson at cjohnson@tmnews.com or 812-277-7252.

