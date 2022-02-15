ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Swap Shop Items

ourlocalcommunityonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(If you would like to submit an item for the “Swap Shop” use the form here. To submit an item by phone call 828-682-3510 ext 442) Submitted items stay on the website for one month unless deleted by the person who submitted the item. All submitted items are in rotation on...

www.ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
shoredailynews.com

SWAP SHOP SATURDAY FEBRUARY 12, 2022

30 Gal fish tank, lid and stand with all accessories 4 fish and frog Tank, 757-894-8342. Looking for someone with some mechinic knowlege call 387-0650. Needs someone to install 5 ton gas/pack heating unit 665-4102- aft 12 noon. FOR SALE: 3500/4500 watt Coleman Electric start Generator 240/120VAC on wheels. Very...
ECONOMY
moneytalksnews.com

IKEA Last Chance Items: Shop now

Shop for the whole house and snag something you've been wanting before it goes away. Shop Now at IKEA Tips Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the shipping fees. (Fees vary, but are shown in checkout.)
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon Valentine's Day Deals 2022: Shop 50+ Sale Items -- Beauty, Fashion, Home, Kitchen, Tech & More

Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale is constantly brimming with deals, but you have to admit their inventory is massive, which makes shopping the website a little overwhelming at times. Since our ET readers consider Amazon a go-to site for almost everything, we've done the digging for you to compile a list of the very best deals on Valentine's Day gifts available on Amazon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

5 Decorative Items You’re Forgetting to Shop for on Etsy

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. You likely already know that Etsy is an excellent resource for scoring art prints, pillow covers, and candles, but the website’s home gems don’t end there. Below are five of my favorite types of off-the-beaten-path accent pieces to pick up via Etsy sellers, all of which will add major personality to your space, no matter your design style.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
POPSUGAR

The Most Stylish Home Decor Items From Target — All Under $100

Injecting new life into your home doesn't always have to involve a paint job and brand new furniture. (Although admittedly, that would be ideal). A new aesthetic can be achieved with home decor alone, and what better place to shop for affordable trinkets and decorative objects than Target? With fashionable home lines like Hearth & Hand With Magnolia, Studio McGee, Jungalow, Threshold, Opalhouse, and more — which offer decorative items like lamps, vases, mirrors, picture frames, and other small objects — your home can look like a million bucks (for a lot less) in no time. Whether it be your living room, bedroom, bathroom, or kitchen, there's a cheap but expensive-looking decor piece to elevate it, and who doesn't want that?
SHOPPING
Grazia

The Best IKEA Smart Furniture To Shop Now

2022 will be the year where we’ll start to see our home furnishings become more and more intelligent. From lamps with built-in speakers, to table’s with built-in air purifiers, IKEA is bringing it literally to the table. With space optimisation becoming even more important (especially in the city), here’s the very latest smart furniture IKEA has to offer...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Stained Glass#Running Dog#Fruit#Dry#Ckc#Ford
People

Shoppers Call These the 'Best Towels on the Market' — and They're on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When you step out of the shower, all you want is a soft, plush bath towel that's guaranteed to dry you off. So if you've been working with towels that are far too thin or simply don't feel soft enough in your hands, head to Amazon where you can shop the Lavish Home 6-Piece Bath Towel set for nearly 30 percent off.
SHOPPING
Tracey Folly

My grandmother only washed laundry on the gentle cycle

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. She didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet. When I was a little girl, I thought my grandmother was ancient. In reality, she was probably the same age I am now. I'm not ancient, but I do have some of the same quirks my grandmother had, except this one: my grandmother only washed her laundry on the gentle cycle because she didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Shopping
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Pay Kids for Shoveling her Driveway

Is it reasonable to expect payment for doing a job you weren't asked to do?. Snowstorms have been an extreme weather situation for the beginning of 2022. Millions of people in the United States are experiencing extreme storms that are covering entire cities with inches of snow and ice.
goodhousekeeping.com

8 Best Cabinet Paint Brands You Can Buy

Because cabinets are such a strong focal point in the kitchen, changing them up can transform the look and feel of the entire space. But new units can set you back thousands of dollars, even if you choose low-cost stock cabinets. The good news: If you like the layout of your existing cabinets and they’re structurally sound (no sticking drawers or doors falling off their hinges), you can achieve a new look for as little as $100 with a fresh coat of paint.
SHOPPING
veranda.com

7 Elegant Bathroom Ideas You’ll Want to Try in 2022

So many different elements can contribute to a beautiful bathroom, from tile options and cabinetry picks to the color choice for your walls (and even the towels). But there’s something about the added drama of one special, over-the-top detail—like statement lighting or a decadently deep tub—that makes this traditionally utilitarian space feel truly indulgent. And what better time than now, as we head into a new calendar year, to resolve to make a big-impact update?
INTERIOR DESIGN
ABC 4

Beautiful thrifted home decor

Gabie Jensen turned a childhood hobby into a business. She takes used items and makes them into something useful and beautiful. The Potted Ivy is all about sustainability and. Coming up on their first anniversary since opening one year ago, the mission behind The Potted Ivy is to help others fill their homes with unique and beautifully crafted pieces in a sustainable way. Jensen started by selling small decor items on Facebook Marketplace and never imagined that it would grow into a thriving business.
INTERIOR DESIGN
MotorBiscuit

Selling Your Truck? Wipe the Computer First

Consumer Reports says that before you sell your car or truck you should wipe the contents as you would with a phone. Otherwise, the new owner might be getting more than just the vehicle; they might get important personal information. After all, vehicles are becoming just one giant computer on wheels.
TECHNOLOGY
goodshomedesign.com

Tiny A-Frame Cabin DIY Plans

Build the perfect tiny A-frame style cabin on any plot of land, great for guest houses or Airbnb cabins! The overall size is 11′-1/2″ x 18′-0″, including the front porch. These DIY plans are simple and easy to follow, intended for all woodworking levels. Complete DIY...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy