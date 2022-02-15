Swap Shop Items

Injecting new life into your home doesn't always have to involve a paint job and brand new furniture. (Although admittedly, that would be ideal). A new aesthetic can be achieved with home decor alone, and what better place to shop for affordable trinkets and decorative objects than Target? With fashionable home lines like Hearth & Hand With Magnolia, Studio McGee, Jungalow, Threshold, Opalhouse, and more — which offer decorative items like lamps, vases, mirrors, picture frames, and other small objects — your home can look like a million bucks (for a lot less) in no time. Whether it be your living room, bedroom, bathroom, or kitchen, there's a cheap but expensive-looking decor piece to elevate it, and who doesn't want that?
