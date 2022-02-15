Michigan State Police search home of Chatfield's former chief of staff, GOP consultant

The Michigan State Police and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel are investigating a married couple with substantial ties to former House Speaker Lee Chatfield , R-Levering.

Tuesday morning, law enforcement searched the Lansing-area home of Rob and Anne Minard. News of the law enforcement activity was first reported by WILX News 10 , a Lansing television station that has footage of state police vehicles at the home.

Asked about the search of the Minard home, representatives for the state police and the attorney general confirmed their offices are working together "as part of an ongoing investigation" and declined to comment further.

More: Michigan attorney general joins investigation of ex-speaker Lee Chatfield

More: Lee Chatfield denies sexual assault allegations, says he had long-standing affair

Rob Minard served as Chatfield's chief of staff while he was speaker. Anne Minard was a legislative adviser and director of external affairs for Chatfield but continues to work at the House. When he left the House in 2020, Chatfield referred to both Minards as family, as reported by the Michigan Campaign Finance Network in an article examining their connections.

Rob Minard did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment. A spokesman for House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chatfield is under investigation following a litany of accusations from his sister-in-law, Rebekah Chatfield. She says the former northern Michigan lawmaker repeatedly sexually assaulted her, dating back to when she was 15. The alleged assaults continued until last summer, with Rebekah Chatfield filing a report with Lansing police in late 2021.

Lee Chatfield has denied allegations of assault . Through an attorney, he said he had a consensual affair with his sister-in-law.

In a statement Tuesday, Chatfield's attorney, Mary Chartier, defended the Minards and again attacked Rebekah Chatfield.

"The search of the home of Mr. Chatfield’s former chief of staff is the latest move in an attempt to take down a former Republican politician based on completely false accusations," Chartier said.

"Mr. Chatfield has said it before, and he’ll say it again—he has full faith and confidence in the people who were managing funds. To his knowledge, all finances were handled properly, and every law was followed. In the end, all that an investigation will reveal is that Republicans and Democrats alike use these accounts in the same fashion and the law was followed."

Michigan State Police confirmed its involvement in the investigation in early January, with Nessel's office recently announcing that it too is participating.

In an interview with Bridge Michigan, Rebekah Chatfield accused the ex-speaker of sexually assaulting her inside the state Capitol.

The Free Press does not generally name people who say they are victims of sexual violence, but is doing so here with the permission of her lawyer, Jamie White.

More: House speaker orders lawmakers, staff to retain records in light of Chatfield allegations

More: Lawyer: Former House Speaker Lee Chatfield is accused of sexual assault

White also has levied vague but broad allegations of financial misconduct by the former speaker.

Reporting from the Campaign Finance Network , Detroit News and others details the ties between Lee Chatfield, the Minards and related organizations. The Minards ran a consulting firm that was paid more than $1 million by Republican lawmakers. Anne Minard continued to work under Wentworth while also working for a Virginia-based Republican political action committee.

Wentworth previously issued a litigation hold, requiring that all legislators and staffers retain any documents or records that might relate to Chatfield's time as speaker.

Contact Dave Boucher at dboucher@freepress.com or 313-938-4591. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Boucher1.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State Police search home of Chatfield's former chief of staff, GOP consultant