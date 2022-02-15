ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Man accused of taking $25K dinosaur claw from gem show

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
A man has been charged after police said he stole a dinosaur claw from a gem and mineral show last month.

Christopher Thomas is accused of taking the fossilized claw from a vendor at the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show on Jan. 30, The Associated Press reported.

Tucson police said that Thomas then tried to sell the claw to someone on Feb. 8.

That person recognized the relic and alerted the police.

Tucsonpolice told CNN that vendors are a “tight-knit community.”

“This highlights the importance of vendors/neighbors communicating & working together,” Tucsonpolice told CNN via email.

The claw, which was worth $25,000, was returned to its owner in Colorado, KVOA reported.

Police charged Thomas with trafficking stolen property, a felony, the AP reported.

