What’s Cooking: Leftover baked grits
Leftover Baked Grits
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 30-40 mins
Serves: 6 servings
Ingredients
- Leftover cooked grits (follow directions on box)
- Roasted rainbow of bell peppers (red, yellow, and green)
- 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese (or cheese of choice)
- 1 egg, beaten
- half T of Cajun seasoning
- 1 T of house seasoning
Instructions
- Mix all ingredients together.
- Put mixture on a greased sheet tray or divide into portions in a muffin tin.
- Bake in a 425 degree oven until tops are slightly crispy. Approximately 30 minutes.
- Remove from oven and let sit for ten minutes, then plate and serve with your favorite protein.
Chef’s Tip: I am a big fan of pairing the baked grits with some roasted or sauteed shrimp. However, chicken, pork, or roasted veggies would also be fabulous.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 0