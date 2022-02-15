ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Cooking: Leftover baked grits

 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bVfSA_0eF41voG00

Leftover Baked Grits

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 30-40 mins

Serves: 6 servings

Ingredients

  • Leftover cooked grits (follow directions on box)
  • Roasted rainbow of bell peppers (red, yellow, and green)
  • 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese (or cheese of choice)
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • half T of Cajun seasoning
  • 1 T of house seasoning

Instructions

  • Mix all ingredients together.
  • Put mixture on a greased sheet tray or divide into portions in a muffin tin.
  • Bake in a 425 degree oven until tops are slightly crispy. Approximately 30 minutes.
  • Remove from oven and let sit for ten minutes, then plate and serve with your favorite protein.

Chef’s Tip: I am a big fan of pairing the baked grits with some roasted or sauteed shrimp. However, chicken, pork, or roasted veggies would also be fabulous.

