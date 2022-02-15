Simone Biles Is Engaged to Boyfriend Jonathan Owens After Less Than 2 Years Together: ‘The Easiest Yes’

Medronn Photography

Golden romance! Simone Biles is engaged to boyfriend Jonathan Owens less than two years after taking their relationship public.

“THE EASIEST YES,” the Olympian, 24, captioned her Instagram reveal on Tuesday, February 15, sharing a series of snaps from the moment Owens, 26, got down on one knee. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3.”

The Houston Texans athlete celebrated the pair’s milestone in the comments, writing, “Ready for forever with you ❤️.” He went on to share the same engagement photos in an Instagram post of his own, gushing over his soon-to-be wife.

“Woke up this morning with a fiancée 💍❤️,” Owens wrote. “Appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming 😂 @zofrost you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special 🙌🏽.”

Well-wishes for the happy couple flooded their social media announcements, with fellow Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin commenting, “SOOOOOO FREAKING HAPPPY,” along with a handful of red heart emojis. Biles’ former Dancing With the Stars partner, Sasha Farber, added, “Omggggggggg congratulations.”

The Ohio native and the football player confirmed their relationship in August 2020 after sparking dating speculation weeks prior. When it was time to celebrate their first anniversary in 2021, Biles was competing in the Tokyo Olympics. While her experience at the summer tournament didn’t go as planned due to a bout of the “twisties” and a tough mental health battle, Owens was still his then-girlfriend’s No. 1 fan.

“Imma ride with you through whatever baby ❤️,” he gushed via Instagram in July 2021 after Biles withdrew from the competition. “Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB 🤞🏽You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, I love you so much and I can’t wait till you come home and I get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby ❤️❤️.”

The Flying High author has been equally as supportive of Owens throughout his NFL career, cheering him on after he made a game-changing interception against the Los Angeles Chargers in December 2021. “LFG!!!!!!! #36,” she tweeted at the time alongside a clip of the major play.

Earlier this year, Biles reflected on her first encounter with the Missouri native, which took place months before their romance began.

“Okay how CRAZY is this photo. December 2019. Texans had me for homefield advantage & I lead the team out of the tunnel… but look whose behind me …… @jowens_3,” she captioned a throwback photo via her Instagram Story in January, drawing an arrow to Owens in the background of the shot. “God works in mysterious ways!”

