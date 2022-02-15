ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fast food company concurs U.S.

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago

This Fast food company is taking over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=329Y5O_0eF413fd00

Many companies have struggled through this pandemic.

But this fast food company is still going strong.

And it’s taking over the U.S..

Taco Bell puts spin on old favorite

Yum Bands fast food company

Yum Brands is the parent company of Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC.

And even though inflation is affecting almost everything right now.

This company opened over 4,100 fast food restaurants in 2021.

Which even broke records for the most openings in one year.

The company told investors the past year’s opening average to be about one new restaurant every two hours.

Due to all of this massive growth.

Yum Brands is now solidified as the biggest fast food company.

But not only in the U.S. but in the world.

Given that they managed to do this during the pandemic.

It’s fair to expect some major progress once the pandemic is over.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Burger King Just Took This Iconic Burger Off The Discount Menu

Burger King's most notable sandwich is coming off of the discount menu. On February 15th, the burger chain's parent company, Restaurant Brands International Inc, announced it would be removing the Whopper from the discount menu. According to Yahoo News, Restaurant Brands Chief Executive Officer Jose Cil told Reuters the notable sandwich "had been on this core discount platform for too long."
RESTAURANTS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

The new Burger King will have fewer menu items, but more Whopper

Burger King removed some items from its menu in December, including sundaes and a small cup for kids’ beverages. Not a lot of people noticed. The chain’s sales, which rose 1.8% in the quarter ended Dec. 31, showed no difference and there was little talk of it on social media.
RESTAURANTS
Kansas City Star

McDonald’s Adds a Taco Bell Favorite to Its Menu

When McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report veers away from variations on hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, and varying kinds of chicken chunks, it tends to fail. McSpaghetti still exists in some global markets as does McPizza, but both failed spectacularly in the U.S. The fast-food giant has some items on...
RESTAURANTS
dailytitan.com

Affordable vegetarian fast food options on campus

Alternative food lifestyles that stray away from the typical options are hard to come by. Even vegetarian or vegan options that are ready to eat are still not offered at many fast food locations. So for the non-carnivore, one has to get creative and not get stuck eating different potato dishes for every meal.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Fast Food Restaurants#Yum Brands#Taco Bell#Food Drink#Pizza Hut
Mashed

Taco Bell Just Reached A Special Milestone In Spain

Taco Bell's international footprint just got bigger. Per a company press release, the Mexican-inspired fast food chain experienced a 25% growth in the number of franchises it holds overseas in the last two years, and it plans to continue this trend. According to Nation's Restaurant News, Yum Brands Inc. (which owns KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill) "broke records" by opening 4,200 eateries around the world, bringing its total to 53,000 outposts of its collective restaurants. Taco Bell accounts for 7,791 of those restaurants, with 789 being outside of the United States.
RESTAURANTS
FingerLakes1.com

Grocery: Discount chain gets new look

Grocery chain changes their look. We all love discount shopping. Normally discount grocery stores don’t have the nicest look. That is until now, Save A Lot is getting a makeover. Save A Lots grocery store makeover. During the pandemic Save A Lot closed 100 of it’s stores. The...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pymnts

Today in Food Commerce: Tim Hortons Reaches Digital Record; Grubhub Rolls out Digital C-Store

Today in food commerce, Burger King’s parent company touts digital advancements, while Grubhub’s digital convenience store expands nationwide. Plus, shrinkflation frustrates restaurant and grocery customers. Restaurant Brands International’s loyalty strategy is clicking into place. On a call discussing the firm’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results, the Toronto,...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AOL Corp

Burger King pulls Whopper off discount menu; parent RBI to hike prices

(Reuters) -Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International Inc said on Tuesday that it stripped its most famous sandwich, the Whopper, from discount menus and will raise menu prices again this year as to offset higher costs. U.S.-listed shares of the company rose more than 3% after it topped results estimates...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Pizza Hut Detroit Style Pizza: What To Know Before Ordering

Since its inception in 1958, Pizza Hut has grown to become one of the United States' most popular pizza chains. Brothers Dan and Frank Carney wanted to open a restaurant, so they borrowed $600 from their mother to get their dream started, according to the Pizza Hut blog. The Carney brothers quickly grew a following because of their great customer service and solid menu items.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The In-N-Out Invention That Changed Fast Food Forever

In-N-Out is a culinary mainstay over on the West Coast. Known for its steadfast commitment to freshness (one of the reasons the burger chain won't expand eastward, according to Reader's Digest) and a famously "not-so-secret" menu, In-N-Out has entered the history books as a utopia of Double-Double burgers and animal style fries. What some fans may not realize, however, is that In-N-Out is also the birthplace of the modern-day drive-thru.
RESTAURANTS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Chicken sandwich competition takes a bite out of Popeyes

It turns out that, when a bunch of your competitors introduce a product just like yours, it can have an influence on sales. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen received a lesson in this last year. The chicken chain introduced its new chicken sandwich permanently in November 2019, generated the strongest quarterly same-store sales in modern industry history and then largely kept sales strong even through the pandemic.
RESTAURANTS
pymnts.com

Grubhub Announces Nationwide Launch of DashMart, Gopuff Competitor

As Uber Eats taps a range of celebrities to bring its non-food offerings into the mainstream, and as DoorDash leverages holiday anticipation to drive adoption of its retail options, Grubhub is joining the push to guide consumers toward non-restaurant categories with the expansion of its digital convenience store. The Chicago,...
CHICAGO, IL
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's UK Took The Chicken Big Mac Off The Menu

McDonald's — one of the world's most valuable brands, according to Forbes — offers varying menu items in its locations around the globe. These dishes are often developed based on each country's traditional cuisine, local consumers' tastes, and available ingredients. For example, if you ever find yourself in Japan, you can order a Gracoro Burger, which contains a deep-fried croquette filled with shrimp and macaroni, per Delish. In Malaysia, you can get your hands on a cookies and cream pie for dessert. Meanwhile, Aussies and Kiwis love to indulge in bubblegum-marshmallow McFlurries. There are currently McDonald's locations in 118 countries, according to the brand's website. In the United Kingdom alone, nearly 4 million customers per day treat themselves to "Maccy D's."
RESTAURANTS
fox26houston.com

Are wholesale club memberships worth the cost?

HOUSTON - As inflation and shortages are driving up prices at the grocery store, you may wonder if you'd save more with a wholesale club membership, such as Costco, Sam's Club, or BJ's Wholesale Club. Shopping at wholesale clubs requires a membership fee, ranging from $45 to $120 a year....
HOUSTON, TX
WTAX

Your favorite fast food chains are thriving

The pandemic has brought a lot of bad news for restaurants, but there is a silver lining: fast food restaurants are thriving. Specifically, Yum Brands, the parent company that owns Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut, broke a fast food record in 2021, opening up 4,180 new restaurants. Also sales at those three chains were up around 10 percent each over the last year. Outside of Yum Brands, McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Chipotle also opened a combined total of nearly 3,000 new stores in 2021. The success is due to pure economics as more chains are eliminating their value menus, slowly raising prices on popular items, and introducing more limited time offerings at higher price points. (TheTakeOut.com)
RESTAURANTS
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy