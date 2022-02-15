Fast food company concurs U.S.

This Fast food company is taking over.

Many companies have struggled through this pandemic.

But this fast food company is still going strong.

And it’s taking over the U.S..

Taco Bell puts spin on old favorite

Yum Bands fast food company

Yum Brands is the parent company of Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC.

And even though inflation is affecting almost everything right now.

This company opened over 4,100 fast food restaurants in 2021.

Which even broke records for the most openings in one year.

The company told investors the past year’s opening average to be about one new restaurant every two hours.

Due to all of this massive growth.

Yum Brands is now solidified as the biggest fast food company.

But not only in the U.S. but in the world.

Given that they managed to do this during the pandemic.

It’s fair to expect some major progress once the pandemic is over.