A girl who went missing more than two years ago has been found alive and well -- under the staircase of a New York home 160 miles away, police say. Paislee Shultis was 4 years old when she was reported missing in Cayuga Heights in 2019. Now 6, Shultis was discovered late Monday at a residence in Saugerties, about 45 miles south of Albany, according to the Saugerties Police Department. Officers, who were acting on a tip, found her in a makeshift room under a staircase that leads to the basement, per the department. "Detectives used a tool to remove several of the wooden steps, and that is when detectives saw a pair of tiny feet," reads a statement released Tuesday. Both Shultis and her abductor were found in the hidden room, police say.

SAUGERTIES, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO