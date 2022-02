SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Dillons store arrested an 18-year-old from Oklahoma. Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on February 10, police responded to a shooting call at 21st and Maize Road. Wichita Fire Department personnel were at the Dillon’s store at that location when they located a a man identified as 18-year-old Iman Foye of Muskogee, Oklahoma with a gunshot wound, according to Officer Charley Davidson.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO