Get the ‘Glow Globes’ in Kourtney’s Poosh Mailer — Plus a Free Gift

By Suzy Forman
 2 days ago
Kourtney Kardashian

Everyone has their favorite holiday traditions, such as gathering with family or buying gifts for loved ones, but our favorite over the past couple of years has been looking through all of the products in Poosh’s iconic holiday mailers. Whether it’s Christmas or Valentine’s Day, the products picked out by Kourtney Kardashian and crew keep Us inspired all year long. Just because a holiday is over doesn’t mean these aren’t going to be amazing products anymore!

This year’s Valentine’s Day mailer/gift guide had a theme of “embracing self-love,” featuring different categories for every type of person. We found one of our new fave products in the section “for the beauty tool lover” — and it’s in stock right now. You can even snag a free gift!

While supplies last, every $30+ purchase on Jenny Patinkin products at SkinStore will come with a free Organic Bamboo Reusable Rounds Small Set. It will be automatically added to cart when you add these skincare globes! Let’s talk more about the globes themselves though, because they’re next level compared to others we’ve seen.

These cryo globes use cold temperatures to deliver a whole heap of potential benefits. They could constrict blood vessels in the skin, stimulate lymphatic drainage, promote circulation and oxygenation, reduce redness, soothe irritation, reduce inflammation and leave skin looking firmer, brighter and more lifted. They also feel amazing and could seriously help you chill out after a stressful day!

These hand-blown glass globes are ergonomically shaped to “hug the contours of the face,” unlike others that are just circular. This way, you can better target areas such as your under-eye or your jawline. In just five minutes you could be feeling “stone cold gorgeous”!

You can use these cryo globes as often as you’d like, but before you do anything, make sure to stick them in the freezer! The essence inside chills quickly, so even if you only have 10 minutes, that’s totally fine. You can leave them overnight as well. Just don’t freeze them! Once they’re cold, they’re ready to go.

Use these globes on totally bare skin or with your skincare products on. You could even use them over a sheet mask! You can either lightly glide (not tug!) them upward and outward on the face and down the neck, or you can rock them back and forth over any areas that are extra red, puffy or irritated. Or both! Whatever feels right at any point in time. These cryo globes will be here for you!

Looking for more? Shop other products from Jenny Patinkin here and check out more skincare tools at SkinStore here!

