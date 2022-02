MINNEAPOLIS — Sheridan Dual Immersion School students, staff and parents held a march against gun violence Friday afternoon -- an idea out into motion by a second grader. While parents and teachers lined the building in support, it was that student's entire classroom then got to work, securing permission from the principal, figuring out logistics like the march route, and inviting the rest of the school community to join them.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO