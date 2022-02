If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We all know that toddlers are curious — that’s part of what makes them so adorable (and, okay, frustrating). And while curiosity is healthy, and a way for our little ones to learn about the world around them, they don’t always know what’s safe to explore. We cover outlets and sharp corners and latch cabinetry closed, but we don’t often think about securing our furniture too. According to a brand new report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), though, we...

SHOPPING ・ 12 DAYS AGO