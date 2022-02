AirAsia X has inked a deal with another Capital A (formerly the AirAsia Group) subsidiary to better utilize the available cargo space in the cargo holds of its jets. Capital A's logistics business, Teleport, will use up to one-third of the available cargo space on AirAsia X's Airbus A330-300 jets over the next 12 months. For Teleport, it's about responding to the need for extra cargo capacity. For AirAsia X, it's about maximizing revenue when intra-Asia passenger demand remains subdued.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO