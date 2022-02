They say that if you love what you do, you'll get to pursue your passion rather than a job. For many of us, getting paid to be a taste-tester would be a dream come true. After all, who wouldn't love trying new foods, giving their critiques, and receiving a check at the end of the day? One company recently shared a job posting to make that dream a reality — though you're going to need a sincere affinity for a certain special tuber if you want the job.

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO