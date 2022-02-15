WATCH: Danville Police present crime review and analysis, highlight efforts from 2021

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday morning, the Danville Police Department invited community members to a review and analysis of crime and presentations highlighting efforts from 2021.

According to the department, 2021 was a year of growth in agency accountability and transparency that showed great community support.

For the second year in a row, police say they have made arrests in every single one of the Danville’s homicides.

“We’ve learned over the past few years that us developing trust with the community and them entrusting us has contributed more to our success because it outweighs the fear the community has of the criminals,” said Capt. David Whitley of the Danville Police Department.

In addition, 2021 represented the third year of implementation for the new models and initiatives that were built to meet the 2018 goals of crime reduction and increased community engagement. As a result, officials analyzed the Danville Model through three years.

Watch the full briefing below.

Click here to download the graphical presentation made by the Danville Police Department regarding their crime review.

