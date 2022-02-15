ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Dishes On Ideal Proposal, Gushes Over Her PDA Relationship With Ben Affleck: 'I Love Public Displays Of Romance'

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago

Jennifer Lopez loves love and doesn't care who knows it!

The Marry Me artist, 52, rekindled her relationship with former flame Ben Affleck, 49, last year and is now spilling the tea on how she feels about her partners showing her affection in public. While admitting she's a huge fan of PDA, when it comes to proposals, Lopez said she'd rather the milestone just be a special moment between her and her man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0imwVc_0eF3xe5f00
Source: MEGA

"I love public displays of romance, I don’t know if I would love a proposal, I think that that’s a more intimate thing between two people," she shared on Heart FM on Tuesday, February 15, per Daily Mail.

The "On The Floor" songstress further explained: "I do think that a proposal is kind of a sacred intimate thing, that should just be between two people, when you’re about to pledge your lives to each other, that’s a big deal," per the outlet.

"But I have no problem with PDA, like people say, I actually, I’m all about it!" Lopez reportedly added with a laugh, "if you really feel it."

Later in the interview, Lopez admitted that while she loves to pack on the PDA with her handsome hunk on the red carpet, she really enjoys the quiet times they get to spend together away from the public eye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sTbfh_0eF3xe5f00
Source: MEGA

While discussing the times when she and Affleck are able to "kind of trick the paparazzi and just have a quiet beautiful moment together," Lopez explained she appreciates the when "we just get to be regular people and talk about life and be together and enjoy each other’s company, that to me is very romantic."

Lopez has been very open about her and Affleck's second shot at love following their 2004 split, with her recently admitting the power couple had "a little bit of fear" about starting up their relationship again considering how things ended the first time.

"Before we kind of put [our relationship] out there and we were naïve and it got a little trampled," she recalled of what went wrong the first time around. After learning from their past mistakes, Lopez maintained, "We don't want any of that to come into play again."

Lopez and Affleck's relationship in the early 2000s was highly publicized, and the Batman actor even admitted the media attention was "about 50 percent" of what caused Bennifer's downfall all those years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZR0Rs_0eF3xe5f00
Source: MEGA

However, it seems the A-listers found their groove and are doing better than ever, as they were seen over the weekend letting loose and dancing around together at the Super Bowl LVI.

As their relationship seems to go from strength to strength, speculation that the father-of-three may be popping the question soon, or already did, has been going around the rumor mill, with OK! learning Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their children are all on board for the two to become man and wife.

