ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘CrossfireX’ review: a serviceable but rough around the edges package

By Aaron Potter
NME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline ecosystems tend to dominate the shooter scene so much these days, it was a genuine surprise to see CrossfireX announce that a never-before-released campaign component would be arriving to coincide with the game’s console debut on Xbox. Even more surprising was the developer we learned would be...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
Creative Bloq

Mysterious GTA 6 image drives gamers wild

The last few months have been quite the rollercoaster for Grand Theft Auto fans. Back in October, Rockstar games totally botched the release of the GTA remastered trilogy, with bugs and glitches galore. But in much better news, the long-awaited GTA 6 was finally confirmed last week, with the studio announcing that the sequel is well underway.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Can You Preload CrossfireX?

Eager to get stuck into a new FPS? You might be wondering if you can preload CrossfireX. Crossfire is a popular tactical first-person shooter series that's traditionally been a fan -favorite in countries such as Korea and China. Now, the latest entry, CrossfireX, is set to head to western audiences on Feb. 10. The game will be free-to-play and shares similarites with games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Headhunter Master achievement in CrossfireX

Classic mode, Team Deathmatch. Pick the AK as your weapon. Once the game starts go to the right side of the map by the shipping container, and push B to crouch. This will make you insanely accurate. People will run down this lane and you can easily tap the RT and kill them in a single bullet. I got 41 headshots in 1 game using this method. If you get killed rinse and repeat.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossfirex#Remedy Entertainment#Control#Azkharzia
ClutchPoints

CrossfireX Release Date: When is CrossfireX coming to Xbox?

A world-renowned first person shooter (FPS) game will soon be making its way to Xbox consoles. Finally after getting pushed back from a 2021 release date, CrossfireX will be arriving later this week, providing both Campaign and Multiplayer game modes at launch. Get ready to dive into intense, fast-paced warfare. Read on to find out the release date of CrossfireX, the preorder bundles, and an overview on the gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to install the CrossfireX campaign

If you’re looking forward to playing CrossfireX, you may be just as intrigued by the campaign mode as well as the multiplayer offering. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you can access one of the two campaign operations, whereas Ultimate Package owners get access to both. However, it can be fairly confusing as to how you actually download these campaigns.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Edge Of Eternity Review (PS5) – Equal Parts Heart and Shortcomings

Edge Of Eternity Review (PS5) – Edge of Eternity comes from the love of a small team making an ambitious project. This type of combination usually means that the end product suffers from limitations in both budget and technology. And, like many before it, Edge of Eternity certainly does suffer from these same shortcomings, but still features some unique quirks that make it worth your while.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Apex Legends PS5 Edges Closer with Ratings for Release Around the World

Surely it’s got to be close now? Ratings for the PlayStation 5 version of Apex Legends have started to pop up around the world, beginning in Taiwan and following in Europe, as spotted by Gematsu. A new season gets underway in the Battle Royale shooter today, and during its media tour last week, representatives from Respawn Entertainment said that the long-awaited new-gen version is launching “very, very shortly”.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

CrossfireX Single-Player Campaign Video Review

CrossfireX single-player campaign reviewed by Travis Northup on Xbox Series X. Also available on Xbox One. CrossfireX's pair of campaigns are untidy, generic slogs with all the excitement and flavor of a communion wafer. Alarmingly little of Remedy's signature weirdness and creativity is displayed, leaving me to wonder why this usually distinctively strange studio was chosen for such a by-the-numbers project at all. There were some interesting ideas along the way where the story is concerned and I fleetingly thought we might get an eccentric tale the likes of Control or Alan Wake, but those hopes were quickly dashed when both campaigns ended without even a cursory twist. Whether it's the bland characters, braindead enemy AI, forgettable levels, or downright offensive controls for the gunplay, everything about these brief campaigns feels phoned in.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

CrossfireX Developer Apologizes for Game

Devs apologize for a game that some have said is "literally the worst game I've ever played." Executive producer for CrossfireX, Sooro Boo, has apologized for the game's launch. The game, which came out on February 10 for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, has been dunked on by critics and fans alike. The game has suffered from several issues such as poor connections in multiplayer matches to issues with controller sensitivity and dead zone fluctuations.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

CrossfireX is a Disposable Multiplayer Jank.

CrossfireX is a Disposable Multiplayer Jank. Let’s start with the obvious: CrossfireX is a console version of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. CrossfireX takes inspiration from Valve’s original game and modern shooters generally. CrossfireX’s launch on Xbox One has been plagued by issues, glitches, and other issues. Game Pass subscribers...
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Deep dive: Turning around your game's reviews post-launch

The GameDiscoverCo game discovery newsletter is written by 'how people find your game' expert and GameDiscoverCo founder Simon Carless, and is a regular look at how people discover and buy video games in the 2020s. Pathway and post-launch expectation management. Something we've been fascinated by here at GameDiscoverCo? The concept...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Every game delay announced so far in 2022

We wouldn't be surprised if we see more video game delays in 2022. We've been seeing more and more games pushed back in recent years, particularly as studios attempt to mitigate the impact of the global pandemic. Developers are attempting to streamline hybrid and remote working models, and publishers are allocating studios more time to realize their creative visions and get upcoming releases in the best shape possible.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Here’s how to play ‘Nintendo Switch Sports’ this weekend

UPDATE: Nintendo has said that anyone participating in the play test is forbidden to share details and thoughts on the experience online, including footage or opinions on social media. The online play test for Nintendo Switch Sports is happening this weekend, so here’s how to get it downloaded in advance...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Dying Light 2’ has just got it’s first free DLC

At the moment, every game released is doing everything it can to stay in the public eye. We’re in the middle of one of the busiest periods for release dates in a long time, and ‘Dying Light 2’, despite only being release a fortnight ago, is already bringing fans some new content in the first of the post-launch DLC, but it’s going to be long running thing, this one, as the game is planned to be supported for five years.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Lost Ark’ is adding more servers to cope with the demand

We’re less than a week into the release of the latest massively multiplayer online role playing game ‘Lost Ark’ being available, but it’s already close to breaking records, amassing a huge player base right away. Part of this might be to do with the fact it’s free to play, but nonetheless, it seems developer Smilegate is having to add more European servers to keep up with the demand.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Sony wants Bungie’s live-service knowhow – but do we want more live-service games?

It would be easy to believe – publicly wounded by Xbox’s planned acquisition of Activision – Sony sidled up to Bungie the same evening the announcement was made and dropped a single red rose and eleventy gazillion dollars on its driveway. The timing suggests otherwise, of course; call me unambitious – lazy, even – but I’ve never personally acquired a company, and even I know the wheels of industry rarely turn that speedily. The Xbox/Activision acquisition was announced on 18th January. Bungie’s partnership with PlayStation came less than two weeks later on 31st January. It would’ve taken longer than that just to have set up the inaugural Zoom meeting, I reckon.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Some streamers are already playing – and spoiling - Elden Ring

Elden Ring may not be out for another eight days, but that hasn’t stopped a few lucky streamers from exploring the harrowing realm of the lands between. Much like Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild before it, Elden Ring is a game focused on discovery. Much of the thrill of Miyazaki’s first true open world will come from the joys of going in blind and discovering its secrets. For the curious, however, that might prove difficult, as some streamers are already revealing many of the game’s unknown bosses, unlockable skills and other tantalising secrets.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy