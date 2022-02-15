‘CrossfireX’ review: a serviceable but rough around the edges package

CrossfireX single-player campaign reviewed by Travis Northup on Xbox Series X. Also available on Xbox One. CrossfireX's pair of campaigns are untidy, generic slogs with all the excitement and flavor of a communion wafer. Alarmingly little of Remedy's signature weirdness and creativity is displayed, leaving me to wonder why this usually distinctively strange studio was chosen for such a by-the-numbers project at all. There were some interesting ideas along the way where the story is concerned and I fleetingly thought we might get an eccentric tale the likes of Control or Alan Wake, but those hopes were quickly dashed when both campaigns ended without even a cursory twist. Whether it's the bland characters, braindead enemy AI, forgettable levels, or downright offensive controls for the gunplay, everything about these brief campaigns feels phoned in.

