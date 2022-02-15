ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, FL

Hunter-Reay joins Ganassi Cadillac line-up for Sebring

Motorsport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHunter-Reay and van der Zande teamed with Jordan Taylor in the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R to win the 2018 Petit Le Mans, finish second in the 12 Hours of Sebring and earned pole at Rolex 24 At Daytona. Hunter-Reay, the 2012 IndyCar champion and 2014 Indy 500...

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorsport.com

Penske, RFK Racing face potential Next Gen NASCAR penalties

Several wheels from Team Penske and RFK Racing cars were confiscated by NASCAR inspectors on Friday morning. Team Penske drivers include Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Ryan Blaney and Harrison Burton (for the Wood Brothers). RFK Racing drivers are Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher. The tires have been transported back to...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Daytona speeds dropped a ridiculous amount

Daytona 500 qualifying speeds dropped a ridiculous amount in this year’s session to set the front row for the NASCAR Cup Series season opener. Leading up to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, speeds of the Gen 7 car were expected to rival that of the Gen 6 car, perhaps with a little bit of a drop-off based on all the changes.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Motorsport.com

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Charles Bradley is Motorsport.com’s Global Editor in Chief. After spending five years in the aerospace industry in his native North Wales, while working weekends as a freelance writer at racetracks around the UK, Charles joined the staff of Motoring News in the heart of London. He transferred to the nascent Autosport.com team in 2000 before transitioning to the magazine, becoming its Editor between 2011 and 2014. Charles then upped sticks to work in America, as Motorsport.com’s Editor in Chief, where he created the multi-national and multi-lingual editorial team that quickly became the world’s most-read motorsport website. He was instrumental in delivering three of the biggest Global F1 Fan Surveys in sports history and is also a multiple award-winning scriptwriter. Charles is also an overseas member of the Guild of Motoring Writers. He lives in Miami Beach with his wife Helen – and a cat that’s named after Serbia’s top football club.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Watch live: Mercedes reveals new W13 Formula 1 car for 2022

The Mercedes W13 car will be presented to the world in a live stream event, starting at 9am GMT, which you can watch via the Motorsport TV player. Mercedes has won the last eight constructors' titles, and will enter the new regulation cycle in 2022 looking to continue its domination of F1 since the introduction of the V6 hybrid power units.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Sebring, FL
Sebring, FL
Sports
Motorsport.com

Joey Logano admits fault, calls Duel crash a "dumb mistake"

While exiting Turn 2 on the final of 60 laps, Logano was leading but Chris Buescher darted to the inside to attempt a pass for the lead. Logano, however, dove down trying to block Buescher’s advance and instead got hit from behind and slammed into the outside wall, which brought out a caution and did significant damage to his No. 22 Ford.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Ferrari supports F1 race control changes after Masi removal

Following a lengthy investigation into the event of last year’s season finale, when F1 race director Michael Masi selectively implemented the rules to ensure a one-lap restart, motor racing’s governing body has decided to take action. Its response included removing Masi from his role, appointing a new rotating...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Keselowski calls NASCAR's recent changes a "huge success"

2022 is a year of change for the sport, and especially for Keselowski. After spending the last 12 years with Team Penske, he left the No. 2 car behind for an entirely new challenge at Roush. Once a super team with five full-time entries, the organization has struggled in recent...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Could Pagenaud and Meyer Shank challenge for the IndyCar title?

Over the last few years, in conversation and in writing, there have been times when I’ve described Simon Pagenaud as puzzling, troubled, enigmatic, lacking confidence and one of those guys who needs everything au point with his setup in order to give his best. I’ve also opined that when...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Earl Bamber
Person
Kevin Magnussen
Person
Alex Lynn
Person
Scott Dixon
Person
Marcus Ericsson
Motorsport.com

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn

Modern-day McLaren is a popular Formula 1 team that's again heading in the right direction. It is also a youthful supercar business that has Ferrari and Porsche sweating. There have been tangents, of course; an on-off relationship with IndyCar and its sportscar successes – namely at Le Mans in 1995 and a domination of Can-Am that started 55 years ago.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Andretti applies for 2024 F1 entry

The 1978 F1 World Champion and four-time Indy car champion broke the news on his Twitter feed on Friday. He wrote: "Michael has applied to the FIA to field a new F1 team starting in 2024. “His entry, Andretti Global, has the resources and checks every box. He is awaiting...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Daytona#Indycar#Imsa#Texas Motor Speedway
Motorsport.com

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

The eagerly-awaited 2022 NASCAR Cup season is due to get underway this weekend with the season-opening Daytona 500. Reigning Cup series champion Kyle Larson secured pole ahead of Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team-mate Alex Bowman in qualifying on Wednesday, while 1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve guaranteed himself a starting slot in the non-charter Team Hezeberg Ford. There are, however, many questions that remain unanswered as NASCAR's Next Gen era gets underway.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

How F1’s new ‘show and tell’ technical sessions will work

F1 managing director Ross Brawn revealed last November that series bosses were planning an open session for media in which teams would be required to reveal and explain car upgrades at each race weekend. Early drafts of the sporting regulations for 2022 said teams had to declare a “reference specification”...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR series loses powerhouse team for 2022

As the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season begins at Daytona International Speedway, the series is without a perennial powerhouse. The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is scheduled to get underway this evening at Daytona International Speedway with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (5:00 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1; get your free trial of FuboTV here!), but one team is notably absent from the 47-car entry list.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Motorsport.com

Heimgartner's 2022 Supercars livery unveiled

The race-winning Kiwi is set to lead the BJR line-up this season, replacing Nick Percat in the #8 entry for the 2022 Supercars season. It's a return of sorts for Heimgartner, who was drafted in as an enduro driver at the last minute in 2017 for the injured Ash Walsh.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorsport.com

Aston Martin could revive Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercar project

Marque co-owner Lawrence Stroll, who led a buy-out of the British manufacturer in early 2020 and renamed his Racing Point Formula 1 squad as Aston Martin, has revealed an intent to return to the Le Mans 24 Hours as a factory. He told to a group of automotive journalists during...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Desert X-Prix: Hamilton's X44 squad tops qualifying heats

Rally legend Sebastian Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez took a comfortable victory in the faster of the two heats on the new Neom layout in Saudi Arabia, with Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings triumphing in the other heat after a time penalty for defending champions Rosberg X Racing. In a late...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Porsche, Red Bull nearing deal over F1 partnership from 2026

The Volkswagen Group has been weighing up a potential F1 entry under the next generation of power units arriving in 2026 for some time, with officials from its Porsche and Audi brands playing a key role in high-stakes meetings. Porsche has been linked with a potential Red Bull tie-up since...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

M-Sport anticipates more WRC Rally1 privateers after first Puma sale

The British squad revealed last year that it had received plenty of interest in its new Puma, before the car had completed a competitive stage. It duly won on its competition debut in last month's Monte Carlo season-opener, courtesy of nine-time WRC champion Sebastien Loeb and new co-driver Isabelle Galmiche.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy