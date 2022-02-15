Hollywood Bowl 2022 Lineup Includes Duran Duran, Loggins & Messina, ‘Kinky Boots,’ Ricky Martin and a Frank Sinatra/Peggy Lee Salute With Billie Eilish

When the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced the nominees for the Class of 2022 on Wednesday (Feb. 2), Duran Duran found itself nominated for the honor for the first time. Joining the new wave hitmakers on the shortlist of 17 artists nominated for the Rock Hall’s 2022 class are several other seminal acts from the ’80s, including Kate Bush, Devo, Eurythmics and Pat Benatar. While Duran Duran never had trouble packing fans into arenas and earned two No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100, they tended to come up short when it came to critical respect in the Reagan Era. That’s certainly changed over the last decade or so as the band’s impact on the next generation of musicians became clearer, and rock snobs stopped treating “new wave” and “synth-pop” as dirty words.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO