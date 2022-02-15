ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood Bowl 2022 Lineup Includes Duran Duran, Loggins & Messina, ‘Kinky Boots,’ Ricky Martin and a Frank Sinatra/Peggy Lee Salute With Billie Eilish

By Chris Willman
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hollywood Bowl’s 2022 summer season will include a three-night stand by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees Duran Duran, a fireworks-laden 4th of July engagement by the comedy/bluegrass team of Steve Martin and Martin Short, a Loggins & Messina reunion, a fully staged production of Cyndi Lauper’s Broadway musical...

The iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles is turning 100 this summer and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association has announced the venue’s 2022 Centennial Season. The summerlong celebration is a mix of the Hollywood Bowl’s past and present with Broadway and opera performances, music festivals, evenings under the stars with the LA Phil under the direction of conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the annual July 4th Fireworks Spectacular, live-to-film concert and movie experiences and dozens of special big-name guests.
