There’s a lot to unpack at a James Blunt concert. At Wembley Arena on Saturday night, the singer, dressed in a blue t-shirt, dark jeans and white trainers, looked less like a successful troubadour and more like a member of the audience who’d hopped up on stage with an acoustic guitar and a collection of hyper-wrought songs (in which the next line could always be, “For God’s sake, can you not see that I love you?”).

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO