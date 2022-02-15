ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Verge’s favorite audio gear for 2022

By Verge Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been about a year since we first asked the staff of The Verge to tell us about some of their favorite audio gear. As we said in last year’s piece, the people here spend a lot of time listening to a variety of music, podcasts, and other interesting sounds —...

The Verge

Amazon’s Smart Thermostat is even more affordable for today only

At $59.99, Amazon’s Smart Thermostat is among the most affordable options out there that can intelligently tweak the temperature of your home and take voice commands via Alexa. But today’s deal at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy knocks $12 off of that price, and $47.99 matches the best deal we’ve seen on this smart home gadget yet. And just because it’s cheap doesn’t mean it’s lacking in features or quality. My colleague Jennifer Pattison Tuohy called it “a $60 stunner” in her review, praising its clean design and smart features that live up to their promises.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Audio-Techinca’s latest wireless earbuds have monster battery life

The battery life you get from true wireless earbuds is often a problem, isn’t it? Enter Audio-Technica’s newest earbuds, the ATH-CKS50TW, which may put an end to this issue thanks to a high-capacity battery inside each bud that will let them operate for an astonishing 20 hours on a single charge. Even if you switch on the noise canceling, battery life only drops to 15 hours, meaning these tiny earbuds easily outperform the competition.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Samsung’s LTE-equipped Galaxy Watch 4 has dropped to its lowest price to date

If you, like me, pigged out on one too many chocolates on Valentine’s Day and / or chicken wings during Super Bowl Sunday, today’s smartwatch deal may help you get back on track with your fitness goals. Right now, Samsung’s LTE-outfitted Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale in both size configurations for its lowest prices to date. At the moment, you can pick up the 44mm version at Amazon and Best Buy for $249.99 instead of $329.99 or the 40mm variant for $219.99 (Amazon, Best Buy).
ELECTRONICS
American Songwriter

Gear Review: Source Audio Zio Analog Front End + Boost Pedal￼

Source Audio is an extraordinary audio device manufacturer. Not content to create amazing-sounding pedals and deep controllers, they go the extra mile and afford you what is quite possibly the most extensive software app experience in the business. We’re talking three to four levels deep and beyond the simple surface control of their pedals. Certainly, the most elaborate care in the industry.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Here are some must-have accessories for your new Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is one of the world’s best-selling consoles, having shipped more than 100 million units since it launched in 2017. If you’re one of the millions of people that own the hybrid system, odds are you already have everything you need. However, if you’re someone who just recently picked up the console — or you’re currently looking to purchase one in lieu of hard to find consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X — there are a handful of accessories that will make your gaming experience far more enjoyable (and convenient).
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

The Verge and On Air Fest Announce Hot Pod Summit Lineup

Today, The Verge and On Air Fest announced the lineup for Hot Pod Summit, the invite-only conference for the people building the future of the audio industry. Hot Pod Summit will return to On Air Fest for a 5th year, kicking the festival off on February 24th at the Wythe Hotel in New York City for a day of conversations with the audio world’s biggest movers and shakers.
CELEBRATIONS
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: The Gear Shaping Today’s Conversation

It's safe to say that Peloton has had one of the wilder periods of ups and downs since the onset of the COVID pandemic. While the company was hitting a major high following pandemic-related gym closures, hitting a $50 million valuation at the top of 2021. Now, with the company's valuation down to around $8 million (due, in part, to slowed production and more competition) there's rumblings of an acquisition — with Amazon and Nike floated as possible suitors. According to The Financial Times, no formal talks have begun and plans (if they come to fruition) are in the preliminary stages, but the interest among companies like Amazon and Nike are born out of an opportunistic urge to snap the fitness company up at a time when CEO John Foley has come under criticism and the company is more affordable than ever.
ECONOMY
The Verge

The best Valentine’s Day sales happening now

Today is officially Valentine’s Day in the US, a day meant for expressing love and celebrating romance — or just eating a bunch of candy and chocolate. If you’re a sentimental procrastinator and in need of a last-minute gift, we have some great suggestions for you in our Valentine’s Day gift guide. We’ve also rounded up a wealth of last-minute ideas, which includes digital options and many gifts that are still available for in-store pickup. After all, at this point, anything is better than a bouquet from the gas station down the street.
SHOPPING
The Verge

Spotify reportedly paid $200 million for Joe Rogan’s podcast

Spotify reportedly paid Joe Rogan at least $200 million to commit to podcasting on the platform exclusively for three and a half years, according to a New York Times report. That number, while astronomical, is double what had previously been reported in The Wall Street Journal as Rogan’s deal price — $100 million — and has continued to be used widely in the media without correction from Spotify’s team.
CELEBRITIES
The Verge

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 phones push Google Messages and the good news of RCS

A lot more people might be about to start using Rich Communication Services (RCS), the new messaging standard that has had a long and messy rollout, as Google’s Messages app is the new messaging default for newer Samsung devices. While the Galaxy S21 lineup shipped with Samsung Messages by default last year in the US, 9to5Google noticed its Galaxy S22 Plus review unit had Google Messages set as the default when set up from scratch, and that’s the case with The Verge’s Galaxy S22 Ultra review unit as well.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

This Surface Pro 8 bundle is $240 off at Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is currently the lowest price we’ve seen in the past several months. Normally, this configuration of Microsoft’s tablet with the Type Cover costs $1,239.98 but is currently $999.98 at Best Buy, an excellent value for both products. When The Verge writer Monica Chin reviewed this laptop for us, she had no shortage of good things to say about it. Between the 120Hz display and the refreshed aesthetic, this is a model we can definitely recommend.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

PSA: Amazon Prime will get more expensive for new subscribers starting tomorrow

In case you missed out on the news from early February, Amazon Prime will see its first price increase in four years starting tomorrow, February 18th, for new subscribers. The annual cost will rise from $119 to $139, or if you pay monthly, it will go from $12.99 to $14.99. If you pay monthly, you’ll have no choice after tomorrow but to take the hit. Per Variety, the cost of the Prime Students membership plan will increase from $6.49 to $7.49 per month. All of this info is listed on Amazon’s support page.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Garmin’s Epix 2 multisport watch made me a touchscreen convert

The Apple Watch might bill itself as a fitness-focused smartwatch, but none of my extremely fit friends wear one. That’s because we prefer Garmin’s lineup of rugged, big-button smartwatches with sunlight-readable displays. While Apple dominates the casual fitness smartwatch market, Garmin is the go-to brand for hardcore athletes that want to look like hardcore athletes.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Meta’s social VR platform Horizon hits 300,000 users

Facebook has bet its future on virtual reality and the metaverse, rebranding to Meta and spending billions a year to build hardware and software that extends beyond traditional social media. But the company has, at least so far, shared little with the public about how well its early bets are performing.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

You can still get up to $250 credit on Samsung Galaxy S22 preorders

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event was already six days ago, and we’re now just 10 days away from the launch of the new Galaxy S22 phones. But today, just like any other, we’re talking deals. Teeing off, those exact Samsung Galaxy S22 phones already have some juicy deals...
CELL PHONES

