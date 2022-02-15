The Verge’s favorite audio gear for 2022

It's safe to say that Peloton has had one of the wilder periods of ups and downs since the onset of the COVID pandemic. While the company was hitting a major high following pandemic-related gym closures, hitting a $50 million valuation at the top of 2021. Now, with the company's valuation down to around $8 million (due, in part, to slowed production and more competition) there's rumblings of an acquisition — with Amazon and Nike floated as possible suitors. According to The Financial Times, no formal talks have begun and plans (if they come to fruition) are in the preliminary stages, but the interest among companies like Amazon and Nike are born out of an opportunistic urge to snap the fitness company up at a time when CEO John Foley has come under criticism and the company is more affordable than ever.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO