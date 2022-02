There is an argument that the pandemic forced business owners to digitize their operations, but I believe that even if the pandemic had not occurred, business owners would have followed the evolution of digital transformation and digitized their operations. Digitizing businesses can help you reach a wider audience, but it is only the first step. A loyal client base is necessary for a successful business, which can be achieved when you have a devoted workforce with a communication tool to interact with them.

