Elden Ring is now available for preload on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles ahead of the game's launch on February 25th. While we still haven't had the Elden Ring achievements yet, players who want to be ready for FromSoftware's upcoming open-world RPG can now pre-download the full game ahead of next week's launch. The Xbox Store suggests that the approximate download size on Xbox Series X|S consoles is around 50GB, while Xbox One consoles are approximately 30GB. We currently don't have a way of seeing if that will include the usual day one patch, though, so be prepared to possibly download a second update before playing when the game launches next Friday, February 25th.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO