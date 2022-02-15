ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leo Terrell on ‘woke’ school board facing recall in San Francisco: The kids have been damaged

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the San Francisco school board is facing recall, Fox News contributor and former schoolteacher Leo Terrell told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that "the damage has been done" to...

