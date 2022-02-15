Leo Terrell on ‘woke’ school board facing recall in San Francisco: The kids have been damaged

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Officials at Highland Hospital in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon announced they have solved a mystery, identifying a patient being treated in the intensive care unit.
Alameda Health Systems said the mystery patient arrived at the hospital on February 7 without any identification. He is described as White, 5-foot-7, 189 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
The hospital released a statement Wednesday afternoon stating that family had come forward and identified the patient.
“The family has come forward to identify the patient. We are thankful to the public for their outpouring of support and information. The AHS clinical team,...
