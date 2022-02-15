Meta denies data misuse after Texas lawsuit, where U.S. audiences turn for info on Black history and Harper’s Magazine slammed over NYC job posting
Sports ballcap retailer Lids is partnering with three historic Black sports organizations to celebrate Black History Month. The “They Gave Us Game” campaign teams up with The Negro Leagues Museum, Black Fives and the Harlem Globetrotters to produce an exclusive line of jerseys, hats and shorts inspired by iconic Black players...www.prdaily.com
Comments / 0