Meta denies data misuse after Texas lawsuit, where U.S. audiences turn for info on Black history and Harper’s Magazine slammed over NYC job posting

Have an extra $150,000 burning a hole in your bank account? Great—you’ve got enough for the down payment on a ticket to space. Virgin Galactic is opening ticket sales for its space tourism program to the public for the first time starting today. The total price of a single ticket will run you a total of $450,000, including the deposit, but if you’re looking for a late Valentine’s Day present, the company offers package deals for couples as well.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO