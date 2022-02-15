ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Meta denies data misuse after Texas lawsuit, where U.S. audiences turn for info on Black history and Harper’s Magazine slammed over NYC job posting

By Emma Atkinson
prdaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports ballcap retailer Lids is partnering with three historic Black sports organizations to celebrate Black History Month. The “They Gave Us Game” campaign teams up with The Negro Leagues Museum, Black Fives and the Harlem Globetrotters to produce an exclusive line of jerseys, hats and shorts inspired by iconic Black players...

www.prdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
prdaily.com

IBM responds to age discrimination lawsuit, Americans want more tech industry oversight and Coinbase’s Super Bowl ad garners huge Twitter response

Today is a big day for couples, greeting card companies and romantic Italian restaurants around the world. But if you’re single and feeling blue this Valentine’s Day, Wingstop wants you to know that it’s okay to go…boneless. The fast-casual chicken joint’s cheeky V-Day campaign encourages customers...
BUSINESS
TravelNoire

The Black Expat: I Moved From NYC To The Mountains In Jamaica To Create A Safe Space For Single Black Mothers

Black expat Janine Fastina felt called out of her life in NYC, to an off-grid life in Jamaica with her two children. Knowing that Black women and particularly Black mothers are often left out of the conversation of wellness; she created a brand centered around Black wellness and single Black mothers while reconnecting with her own ancestral roots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
go955.com

Texas sues Meta’s Facebook over facial-recognition practices

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Texas attorney general’s office sued Meta’s Facebook on Monday, alleging that the social media giant violated state privacy protections with facial-recognition technology that collected the biometric data of millions of Texans without their consent. The lawsuit was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
East Bay Times

Texas sues Meta for collecting facial recognition data

Texas is suing Facebook’s parent company, Meta (FB), over allegations the social media giant illegally harvested the facial recognition data of tens of millions of state residents for a decade. The lawsuit, filed Monday in Texas’s Harrison County District Court, argues that a now-shuttered Facebook photo-tagging feature failed to...
TEXAS STATE
prdaily.com

Salesforce ties exec pay to ESG, YouTube the top live video platform in US, and Zuckerberg announces employee moniker ‘metamates’

Have an extra $150,000 burning a hole in your bank account? Great—you’ve got enough for the down payment on a ticket to space. Virgin Galactic is opening ticket sales for its space tourism program to the public for the first time starting today. The total price of a single ticket will run you a total of $450,000, including the deposit, but if you’re looking for a late Valentine’s Day present, the company offers package deals for couples as well.
BUSINESS
WAMU

Get Out There: Where to learn about the D.C. area’s Black history

It’s Black History Month, and for Get Out There — WAMU’s weekly arts chat — we brought on special guest Briana Thomas. She’s the author of Black Broadway in Washington, DC, in which she dives into the rich history of U Street from the early 1900s through the 1950s. Thomas outlines a self-guided tour (she also offers tours in person and virtually at @theblackbroadway).
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
The Washington Informer

NNPA’s Chavis Tells D.C. Black History Audience to ‘Push Forward’

The leader of the trade association of Black newspapers told a virtual audience on Feb. 1 that African Americans must "push forward" in the struggle for civil and voting rights and the Black Press will assist them by chronicling their efforts. The post NNPA’s Chavis Tells D.C. Black History Audience to ‘Push Forward’ appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
prdaily.com

Tesla denies discrimination allegations, travel brands fail to win over Black travelers and Unilever hints at Ben & Jerry’s return to Israel

Restaurant reservation booking website OpenTable has unveiled its annual list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in America, analyzing over 12.4 million U.S. diner reviews and listing the winners in alphabetical order. The company revealed its methodology, explaining that the scores were tabulated using several data points including overall diner rating, user clout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating. Broken down by type of restaurant, steakhouses accounted for 37% of the list compared to 13% Italian restaurants, 12% seafood eateries and 11% contemporary American establishments.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History#Nyc Mayor#Media Relations#Racism#Harper S Magazine#Nyc#The Negro Leagues Museum#The Harlem Globetrotters#Nlbmuseumkc#Blackfives#American#Meta#Npr#Texans
BBC

The 102-year-old matriarch who made women feel beautiful

Ethel Kerr can be seen as one of the earliest black British style influencers of her time. Through the 1970’s to 1990’s – Ethel Kerr ran progressive and fierce fashion shows and beauty competitions in London and across Europe – around a time where not many events like this existed for black women and other women of colour.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC News

Actor who bilked film investors out of $650 million gets 20 years

Low-budget film actor Zachary Joseph Horwitz was sentenced Monday to 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to scamming investors out of an estimated $650 million. U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi meted out the sentence in Los Angeles and added that Horwitz is obligated to pay $230,361,884 he kept from the scheme, the U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles said.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy