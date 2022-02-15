ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Seahawks star WR DK Metcalf undergoes foot surgery

By Victor Barbosa
 1 day ago
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Seattle Seahawks took a step back during the 2021 season, missing the playoffs for the first time in four years. One of the primary reasons why Seattle struggled was the midseason finger injury to starting quarterback Russell Wilson, which caused him to miss three games.

Another piece of the offense that saw his production drop off from the previous campaign was 2020 Pro Bowl wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. Now, the 24-year-old is making sure to address an injury concern early in the offseason as he looks to help the Seahawks get back to the postseason next year.

Metcalf was selected by Seattle in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and secured 58 of his 100 targets for 900 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. The Mississippi product took a significant jump in his second season in the league, registering career highs in targets (129), receptions (83) and receiving yards (1,303), while collecting 10 touchdowns through the air as well.

Despite playing in the entire 17-game expanded season in 2021, Metcalf dropped to a still solid 75 catches for 967 receiving yards and career-best 12 touchdowns last season.

