ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Coinbase: QR Code by Coinbase

The Drum
 1 day ago

Coinbase invited Super Bowl viewers to hit the crypto jackpot with a direct response ad depicting nothing more than a QR code bouncing around the screen for 60 seconds. Riffing on the bouncing DVD meme...

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $23M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $23,757,746 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qdnxe65fm0g24mrstqcnpfhvcgsx8avwnxf4tzu. Why it matters: Bitcoin “Whales” (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Coinbase: Strong Growth Opportunities Ahead

Coinbase has a strong balance sheet with $6.4bn in cash and $3.5bn in retained earnings as well as attractive gross and profit margins of 86% and 40% respectively. Despite high volatility and increasing competition in the crypto exchange space, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) presents an exceptionally good opportunity to get exposure to the crypto ecosystem with its strong balance sheet and ongoing strategy to diversify its revenue stream. My FCF valuation model indicates 80% undervaluation at a current market price of $200, so I maintain a strong buy view on this stock.
STOCKS
The Independent

Bitcoin market prepares for ‘storm’ approaching

Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market could be set for a tumultuous few weeks of price movements amid “approaching storm clouds”, according to leading crypto analysts.The latest report from on-chain data provider Glassnode warned of “numerous macro headwinds” that could heavily impact the price of bitcoin next month, from the tightening of Fed policy to potential war in Ukraine.The cryptocurrency has already experienced extreme volatility over the last few months, peaking at an all-time high above $68,000 in November before crashing below $34,000 in January.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketInvestors and traders appear to already be pricing in...
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

$46M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $46,109,430 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NmYMmYFcPL1kCjW6ExEEbHt6V9tdSBEQb. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qr Code#High And Dry
pymnts

Coinbase, Fidelity, Robinhood Join TRUST AML Platform

Cryptocurrency firms Coinbase, Fidelity Digital Assets and Robinhood are among 18 virtual asset service providers (VASPs) joining the Travel Rule Universal Solution Technology (TRUST) platform that’s working to ensure digital assets comply with global anti-money laundering (AML) rules, CoinDesk reported Wednesday (Feb. 16). TRUST comes as a response to...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Hardware Wallet Ledger

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) has announced support for Ledger, marking the crypto exchange’s first hardware wallet integration. What Happened: In an announcement on Wednesday, Coinbase said it added support for Ledger hardware wallets to the Coinbase Wallet extension to provide an additional layer of security for users. “Hardware wallets...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Coinbase Global

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Coinbase Global. Looking at options history...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
BoardingArea

$40 Bonus from Rakuten for New Coinbase Account

Rakuten is offering an increased bonus for new Coinbase accounts. You can now earn $40 or 4,000 Membership Rewards points when you sign up for Coinbase and trade a cumulative amount of $100 in crypto within the first six months. Crypto is normally more volatile than stocks, but if you’re...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Coinbase Offers Crypto Remittances to Mexico, Challenges Western Union

Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase is getting into international money transfers, joining a mammoth market dominated by big companies like Western Union, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Feb. 15). Coinbase is rolling out a free pilot program for sending crypto funds to friends and family in Mexico. Receivers will be able to convert...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Coinbase Aims To Take A Bite Out of $700B US Remittance Market — To Let Users In Mexico Cash Out Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin In Local Currency

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) will allow users in Mexico to cash out their cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in pesos. What Happened: Recipients of cryptocurrencies in Mexico will be able to generate a redemption code on their Coinbase app which can then be...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

It Crashed for the Right Reasons: Coinbase Surges 3.5% as Investors Cheer Ad

Super Bowl advertising brought some of the biggest and most influential cryptocurrency brands into the living rooms of an estimated 91.6 million Americans on Sunday. Among the companies that paid an estimated $14 million for a 60-second spot was Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), and as of 12:45 p.m. ET Monday, it was trading up 3.5% from Friday's closing price.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Coinbase Crashes After Popular Super Bowl Ad

Free Bitcoin, Super Bowl, and a bouncing QR code overwhelmed the popular crypto exchange. Coinbase's Super Bowl ad generated 20 million hits and temporarily crashed its site. New Coinbase customers were able to get $15 in Bitcoin if they signed up before Feb. 15. Coinbase's 60-second Super Bowl commercial featuring...
FOOTBALL
notebookcheck.net

The 'free bitcoin' Coinbase Super Bowl QR code ad crashed the crypto exchange, prompting a reaction by Edward Snowden

The popular cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase ran one of the most memorable Super Bowl ads in recent memory - a mystery bouncing QR code with allusions to The Office TV series and 8-bit gaming. The Coinbase Super Bowl commercial was so successful that it crashed the exchange's critical trading app, forcing a reaction by none other than Edward Snowden.
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy