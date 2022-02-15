Remaining league meetings between Celtic and Rangers to have 900 away fans
BBC
4 days ago
Celtic and Rangers will have 900 away supporters at this season's remaining two Old Firm league derbies. No away fans were at Rangers' 1-0 win at Ibrox in August and this month's 3-0 Celtic victory was also played in front of only home supporters. Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson...
NEWCASTLE fans were left giggling at the sight of Ryan Fraser and Dan Burn walking out to the pitch next to each other at West Ham. The Magpies snatched a 1-1 draw against the Hammers at London Stadium when Joe Willock cancelled out Craig Dawson's 32nd-minute opener with a strike in the first minute of stoppage time shortly after.
St Mirren believe they are close to losing their manager Jim Goodwin to Aberdeen. (Express) Jack Ross will not become Dundee's new boss but Derek Adams would be interested in the Dens Park post. (Courier - subscription required) Aberdeen were thwarted in their attempts to hold talks with Bodo/Glimt coach...
Venue: Westfalenstadion, Dortmund Date: Thursday, 17 February Kick-off: 17:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. When Rangers visit Borussia Dortmund on Thursday, there will be a Giovanni in both camps who share more than just a name. Rangers...
EUROPEAN football is back on the agenda for the Old Firm as they get set to resume their European journeys. Rangers are travelling to Germany to face Euro giants Dortmund in the Europa League, while Celtic are preparing for their Europa Conference League debut against surprise package Bodo/Glimt at Parkhead.
Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
The Premier League is set for a busy afternoon with six matches kicking off at 3pm featuring second-placed Liverpool, third-placed Chelsea and top-four chasing Arsenal all in action, and you can follow all the latest scores and action below. Arsenal host out-of-form Brentford looking to close the gap to Manchester United and West Ham above them, while Chelsea return from the glamour of the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi to visit a wet and windy Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace aim to reverse their own slump. Southampton host Frank Lampard’s Everton, Aston Villa take on Watford and Brighton play bottom-of-the-league Burnley. Meanwhile Liverpool take on Norwich aiming to move back to within six points of leaders Manchester City at the top of the table, and Mohamed Salah aiming for his 150th Liverpool goal. Follow all the team news, goals, scores, results and latest updates from the Premier league below. Read More Joe Willock earns Newcastle precious point as West Ham stutter in race for Champions League
BEIJING (AP) — Kai Verbij was the reigning world champion in speedskating’s 1,000 meters. The Dutch star really liked his chances of winning a medal Friday at the Beijing Olympics. But, with a split-second bit of sportsmanship, Verbij lost any chance of claiming a spot on the podium.
Comments / 0