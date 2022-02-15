Remaining league meetings between Celtic and Rangers to have 900 away fans

The Premier League is set for a busy afternoon with six matches kicking off at 3pm featuring second-placed Liverpool, third-placed Chelsea and top-four chasing Arsenal all in action, and you can follow all the latest scores and action below. Arsenal host out-of-form Brentford looking to close the gap to Manchester United and West Ham above them, while Chelsea return from the glamour of the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi to visit a wet and windy Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace aim to reverse their own slump. Southampton host Frank Lampard’s Everton, Aston Villa take on Watford and Brighton play bottom-of-the-league Burnley. Meanwhile Liverpool take on Norwich aiming to move back to within six points of leaders Manchester City at the top of the table, and Mohamed Salah aiming for his 150th Liverpool goal. Follow all the team news, goals, scores, results and latest updates from the Premier league below. Read More Joe Willock earns Newcastle precious point as West Ham stutter in race for Champions League

