ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Grains lower, livestock higher.

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Grain futures were lower on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. lost 9.75...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Modestly Higher Ahead of Export Sales Report

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was up 1/2 cent, March soybeans were up 9 1/4 cents and March KC wheat was up 7 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Thursday, Dow Jones futures are trading lower after minutes released from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed members getting ready to increase the federal funds rate target and eventually start shrinking the Fed’s balance sheet.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean Futures Higher; Wheat Mixed

Corn futures are 7 to 8 cents higher at midday Wednesday; soybean futures are 30 to 32 cents higher; wheat futures are 2 cents lower to 3 cents higher. Corn futures are 7 to 8 cents higher at midday. Trade continues to rebound from the pullback Tuesday with support from soybeans as action remains rangebound overall. Ethanol margins will remain poor in the short term until driving demand improves, with the weekly report showing production up 15,000 barrels per day (bpd) and stocks up 684,000 barrels.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Contracts Trend Lower

The live cattle and feeder cattle contracts are trending lower into Friday afternoon while the lean hog complex sets out to gain whatever it can ahead of the afternoon’s closing bell. The live cattle and feeder cattle contracts aren’t too overly confident about pushing prices higher ahead of the...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Grain prices look favorable for breakeven or higher

Grain prices look favorable for breakeven or higher. An ag economics professor says despite record high input costs, commodity prices are still at a spot for grain farmers to at least break even in 2022. Paul Stoddard with the University of Illinois tells Brownfield the spike in input costs per...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
agfax.com

Livestock: Cattle Herd Still Shrinking – Higher Prices to Follow

The USDA’s January 1 cattle inventory report places the total number of cattle and calves at 91.9 million head, down 2% from a year ago, confirming that the industry is still amidst a contractionary phase in the cattle cycle. All cows and heifers that have calved total 39.5 million...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Higher Price Estimates Provide Support

The livestock complex pushed significantly higher again Wednesday with the exception of February hogs, which has three trading day remaining before they go off the board. Cattle did not find support from cash, but hogs did. Cattle: Higher. Futures: Mixed. Live Equiv: $207.80 -$1.20*. Hogs: Steady. Futures: Higher. Lean Equiv:...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Trudge Higher Into Afternoon

It’s been another day of strong, aggressive trade in the entire livestock complex. Wednesday’s WASDE report held mostly bullish news for cattle and hog industries, though the markets did have to absorb the notion of higher imports and steady to weaker exports. Some cash cattle trade is beginning to develop at steady money, though feedlots would like to see prices fully stronger.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Hogs Keep Pushing Higher as Cattle Hold Back

Active contracts of live cattle and feeders were lower at midday, still on track for higher closes on the week. April lean hogs are trading higher, threatening to post a new contract high close on Friday. Friday’s commodities were mixed and so were livestock with live cattle and feeders trading...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Oats#Beef#Chicago Grain
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Corn Lower After China Cancels Purchase

March corn closed down 5 3/4 cents, a second day lower after USDA announced Thursday China cancelled a 15 million bushel old-crop corn purchase. All three U.S. wheats were modestly lower and March soybeans ended down a penny, ending its seven-day streak of higher close. March corn closed down 5...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans at 9-month high on South America crop worries

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures extended a rally on Thursday to a nine-month high as a sharp cut to Brazil’s official harvest forecast fanned concerns about weather damage to South American crops. Corn reached its highest since June as traders also assessed the risk of dry...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans stay firm on South America weather risks

PARIS/MUMBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans extended gains on Thursday, supported by the risk of further drought losses to South American crops despite improved rain prospects for next week. Corn was little changed, underpinned by uncertainty over South American weather but curbed by weaker crude oil. Wheat rose as...
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Continental Resources stock drops on expected higher 2022 spending

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Shares of shale oil producer Continental Resources (CLR.N) fell as much as 8% on Tuesday after the company gave a 2022 outlook that included higher-than-expected spending and lower-than-expected oil and gas volumes. Shares were off around 7% at $53.26 in afternoon trading. The declineexceeded the roughly...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
voiceofmuscatine.com

Illinois Corn Marketing Board eyeing potential ethanol export markets

Illinois Corn Marketing Board eyeing potential ethanol export markets. A Midwest corn group has their eye on several countries with the potential to begin or increase imports of US ethanol. Mark Wilson, Chairman of the Illinois Corn Marketing Board, tells Brownfield their prime target is our neighbor to the north.
ILLINOIS STATE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans regain ground as South America weather worries persist

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday to halt a two-day fall, underpinned by concerns that forecast rain may be insufficient to avert further drought damage to crops in Argentina and southern Brazil. Corn was firm after slipping on Tuesday, with uncertainty over South American weather...
AGRICULTURE
mynews13.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 30 cents to $89.66 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 77 cents to $91.55 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 2 cents to $2.65 a gallon. March heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.82 a gallon. March natural gas fell 24 cents to $4.01 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
MySanAntonio

U.S. soybeans are in high demand as Brazil's crop falls short

Soybean buyers stung by a smaller and slower harvest than expected in Brazil are turning to the U.S. for supply, driving up prices and threatening to worsen food inflation. What was expected to be a record crop in Brazil is now looking far smaller, with lower yields and harvest delays due to adverse weather catching traders and end-users shorthanded. The uncertainty has driven buyers into the U.S. market. More than 110 ships have been chartered on a preliminary basis to load crops at ports in the Pacific Northwest, according to Bill Tierney, chief economist for AgResource Co. in Chicago.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy