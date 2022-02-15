ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

Man threatens to get gun after fight at Walmart, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police are investigating after a fight led to a man making threats at a local Walmart.

WMPD said officers received a call about a man inside of Walmart that was in some type of fight and then threatened to go to his car and retrieve a gun.

The car is a silver Honda with drive-out tags, police said.

According to police, the driver left the scene and no shots were exchanged.

WMPD is looking for the car and if you have any information, please call 870-735-1210.

