Kurt Vile, 'Like Exploding Stones'

It looks as though Port Charles is about to be the stomping grounds for a major divorce battle and two more people will be thrown into the thick of it. On Tuesday, February 15, General Hospital viewers got their first look at Kate Orsini in the role of Rebecca Diamond, Carly’s divorce lawyer and, since Sonny couldn’t convince his wife to hear him out and deal with their issues in a less-permanent way (can you blame her?!), he will seek counselor as well. S.W.A.T. actor David Rees Snell will play the role of Malcolm, the attorney representing Sonny, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest.
