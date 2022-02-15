Ag bankers optimistic for 2022

Setting a minimum level of cash trade has bi-partisan support in the Senate but now lacks the backing of the country’s two largest cattle-related organizations. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association last week followed the American Farm Bureau in adopting policy opposing any mandates on cash trade volumes. A provision to establish mandatory thresholds of negotiated trade, based on a region’s 18-month trading average, is currently part of the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act, crafted by Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) The provision has the support of the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, but according to R-CALF USA, it doesn’t go far enough. Speaking on a panel at the Black Hills Stock Show, field representative and Nebraska rancher Karina Jones said her group wants minimum standards enforced uniformly across the country rather than on a regional basis.
Comments / 0