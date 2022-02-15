ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Ag bankers optimistic for 2022

By Jody Heemstra
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFarmland values continued to increase rapidly through the end of 2021. Alongside sustained strength in farm income and credit conditions, the value of all types of farmland in the Tenth Federal Reserve Bank...

drgnews.com

Center for Rural Affairs applauds recent crop insurance improvements

The Center for Rural Affairs applauds expansions to federal crop insurance recently announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency (RMA). Both changes signal encouraging opportunities for farmers practicing conservation on their operations. On Feb. 10, 2022, RMA announced it will be offering the Pandemic Cover Crop...
AGRICULTURE
agjournalonline.com

AG Briefs

Setting a minimum level of cash trade has bi-partisan support in the Senate but now lacks the backing of the country’s two largest cattle-related organizations. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association last week followed the American Farm Bureau in adopting policy opposing any mandates on cash trade volumes. A provision to establish mandatory thresholds of negotiated trade, based on a region’s 18-month trading average, is currently part of the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act, crafted by Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) The provision has the support of the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, but according to R-CALF USA, it doesn’t go far enough. Speaking on a panel at the Black Hills Stock Show, field representative and Nebraska rancher Karina Jones said her group wants minimum standards enforced uniformly across the country rather than on a regional basis.
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

Agriculture tractor sales in US and Canada increased in January 2022

Overall ag tractor sales in the U.S. and Canada continued rising into January 2022, while combine harvesters slowed for the month according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. U.S. total farm tractor sales gained 1.5 percent for the month of January 2022 compared to 2021, while...
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

Economist Sees Good Things Ahead for Farm Economy

A Wells Fargo economist predicted a rosy future ahead for American commodities during the next several years. Michael Swanson says the only thing that could seriously derail that prediction is the weather. The Hagstrom Report says Swanson spoke at the Crop Insurance and Reinsurance Bureau’s annual meeting. He says,...
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

American lamb industry evaluating carbon footprint

The American Lamb Board is working with Michigan State University to evaluate the environmental footprint of the U.S. sheep industry. The goal is to get accurate and robust data to contribute to this important issue. The initial focus of the study defines a comprehensive model of greenhouse gas emissions for...
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

Wheat and soybean export sales rise

The USDA says export sales of wheat and soybeans rose while corn sales declined during the week ending on February 3, 2022. Wheat sales that week totaled 84,800 metric tons, up 48 percent compared to the previous week. That number was still down 75 percent from the prior four-week average. The Philippines was the top buyer at 34,600 metric tons, while Mexico finished second at 33,100 tons. Weekly exports hit almost 381,000 tons, which was one percent lower than the prior week.
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

CME Group announces record soybean options volume

CME Group today (Feb. 11, 2022) announced that a record 291,840 Soybean options contracts were traded on February 10, 2022, surpassing the previous record of 284,838 options on May 10, 2016. Also on February 10, a record 601,447 agricultural product futures and options contracts were traded across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

USDA Trade Mission underway in Dubai

United States Foreign Agricultural Service Administrator Daniel Whitley arrived in Dubai Tuesday (Feb. 15, 2022) to launch the Department of Agriculture’s first trade mission since November 2019. Whitley is kicking off the trade mission for Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who arrives in Dubai on Friday, with a delegation of...
AGRICULTURE
