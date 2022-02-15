Ag bankers optimistic for 2022

Turnaround story took high gear with the acquisition of Pacific Mercantile Bank. Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) is a $9 billion, Santa Ana, CA-based bank. The bank's turnaround story began as the new management team came on board in FY2017. The management team decided to fix both sides of the balance sheet, reducing high-cost funding & relying on CD; reducing asset size to below $10 billion as the bank was not engaging in M&A activities to build up scale and eliminate unneeded regulatory burdens, invest in C&I business line. Over time, the bank has streamlined operations and begin to play offense again. The bank has lately acquired Pacific Mercantile Bank as of October 18, 2021. The acquisition enables Banc of California to gain access to cheap-cost funding from the target. Pacific Mercantile had access to ~48% of its no interest-cost deposit. The significant overlap in footprint means Banc of California can aggressively cut down branch footprint and reduce headcount to improve productivity on a per branch level. On a PF basis, the bank will be the 10th largest by deposit rank. Banc of California initially estimated ~35% non-interest cost saving from the acquisition, and later updated the cost-saving to ~40%, a positive surprise.

