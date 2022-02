This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. If you've filed your taxes recently, did you double-check to make sure all the information you entered was accurate? That includes your bank account details and all fields matching your W-2 statement. Filing correctly can help get your tax refund to you within 21 days, the IRS said.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO