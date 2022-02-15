ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Rocket that will crash into moon was not built by SpaceX, experts now believe

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wN500_0eF3tb0y00

(NEXSTAR) – It turns out a piece of a SpaceX rocket may not be hitting the moon after all.

In January, Bill Gray, the creator of software used by astronomers to track objects near the Earth, detailed findings in his blog that a Falcon 9 rocket booster was on track to hit the far side of the moon on March 4.

Over the weekend, however, Gray wrote in his blog that he misidentified the object’s origins. He explained that after speaking with Jon Giorgini of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, he believes the rocket belongs to a previous Chinese lunar mission.

Scientists amazed by blinking star’s unexpected behavior

This piece of space junk, identified as WE0913A, went past the moon two days after the U.S. Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) was launched with a SpaceX Falcon rocket. Gray noted that he and others identified the object as the second stage of the Falcon rocket based on its brightness and that it appeared at the expected time.

Gray wrote that Giorgini pointed out that the Falcon rocket’s trajectory didn’t get close enough to the moon for his identification to fit. Instead, Gray now believes the object is the booster from a Chinese lunar mission launched in 2014.

NASA has since agreed with Gray’s assessment, saying it’s “likely” the object is the “Chinese Chang’e 5-T1 booster” launched in 2014, according to a statement obtained by CNN .

“It is not a SpaceX Falcon 9 second stage from a mission in 2015 as previously reported,” NASA said. “This update results from analysis of the object’s orbits in the 2016–2017 timeframe.”

The booster is still expected to hit the moon on March 4.

Hubble telescope captures three galaxies in epic photo

In late January, Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, explained that the rogue rocket will leave a crater on the moon.

“The moon gets hit by stuff all the time, right? That’s why it’s pockmarked with all these little craters,” McDowell said . “This is just another pinprick to the moon. It’s not that big of a deal.”

Some rocket boosters have even been deliberately aimed at the moon to study their impact, Gray previously pointed out, referencing the Lunar Crater Observation and Sensing Satellite. NASA smashed that rocket into the moon to study how large a crater it would create. Because the rocket will hit the far side of the moon in an area that’s not particularly interesting, people likely won’t even see the impact, Gray said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

LGBTQ film screening seeks to bridge gap with Abilene community

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — This Friday, an LGBTQ film screening is seeking to bring the entire Key City community together and raise awareness, as well as to benefit Abilene’s Pride Alliance and Big Country AIDS Resources. For most, being considered different is not always necessarily a bad thing. As some of the people in the LGBTQ […]
ABILENE, TX
Vice

Space Junk That Will Hit Moon Is Likely From China, Not SpaceX

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. A piece of space junk that is on track to crash into the Moon next month is likely a booster from a Chinese lunar mission, and not the second stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as originally reported by VICE and other publications. The spacecraft is on track to impact the far side of the Moon on March 4, which will make it the first artificial object to unintentionally hit the lunar surface.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Rocket#Spacex Falcon#Jet Propulsion Laboratory#Chinese#We0913a#Cnn#Harvard
Vox

SpaceX and our space junk problem

It’s been a bit of an up-and-down month for SpaceX, Elon Musk’s rocket ship and satellite internet company. The bad news: A solar storm sent 40 of its Starlink satellites plunging back to Earth. They’ll burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere, costing the company as much as $100 million and casting fresh doubts on Musk’s big plans for the satellite internet on top of those recently expressed by China and NASA. The good news? All of those reports that a SpaceX rocket was about to crash into the moon were wrong: The rocket belongs to someone else.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Rogue rocket poised to hit moon is Chinese, not a SpaceX Falcon 9, student observations confirm

A group of students has confirmed that a rocket stage poised to hit the moon next month is from a Chinese Long March launcher, not a SpaceX Falcon 9 as originally thought. The rocket body, from the Chang'e 5-T1 mission, is set to slam into the moon's far side on March 4, more than seven years after its October 2014 launch. The object was originally misidentified as the upper stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that launched the Deep Space Climate Observatory satellite in February 2015.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Fortune

The rocket debris that’s going to hit the moon isn’t from Elon Musk’s SpaceX—it’s actually from China

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. An astronomer who claimed a piece of one of Elon Musk’s Falcon 9 booster rockets was going to slam into the moon in March has admitted making a mistake—he now says the hunk of space junk belongs to a Chinese rocket.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

SpaceX announces three new missions to go further into space than humans have gone since walking on the Moon

SpaceX is launching three new missions to go further into space than humans have gone since they walked on the Moon.Its Starship craft will take entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who sponsored the company’s Inspiration4 mission last September, on another mission called Polaris.Joining Mr Isaacman will be veteran Air Force fighter pilot Scott Poteet, SpaceX operations engineer Sarah Gillis and engineer Anna Menon who will act as the onboard medical officer. Two of these individuals will make the first commercial spacewalk.“We’re going to go farther into space than humans have gone since we’ve last walked on the moon,” Mr Isaacman told Today.There...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Astronaut captures magical shot of the moon and Earth

Astronaut Mark Vande Hei has shared a sublime shot (above) of the moon and Earth captured from the International Space Station. “Shockingly bright as I opened our shades, the moon lingered, strutting by,” Vande Hei wrote in a tweet alongside the photo. “Lots of time to find good camera settings! Soon we’ll be exploring our neighbor again.”
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

NASA captured first-of-their-kind images of Venus that are stunning

NASA designed the Parker Solar Probe to study the sun. However, the spacecraft has also managed to capture a series of first-of-their-kind images of Venus. The images feature the surface of Venus in visible light. A first for NASA. Parker captured the photos using its Wide-Field Imager (WISPR). The images were snapped during two gravity-assisted flybys in July 2020 and February 2021.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Moon-like craters never seen before on Earth are evidence of massive ancient impact, say scientists

Geologists studying the US state of Wyoming have discovered a type of meteorite crater never before seen on Earth, the result of a powerful impact millions of years before dinosaurs walked the planet. In a study published in the Geological Society of America Bulletin, the team of German and American scientists describes a field of secondary impact craters they believe was formed by the material ejected from a larger, primary meteor impact around 280 million years ago. Secondary craters are common on rocky bodies in the Solar System with no or thin atmospheres, such as the Moon and Mars, but...
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Lasers Could Send Missions to Mars in Only 45 Days

NASA and China plan to mount crewed missions to Mars in the next decade. While this represents a tremendous leap in terms of space exploration, it also presents significant logistical and technological challenges. For starters, missions can only launch for Mars every 26 months when our two planets are at the closest points in their orbit to each other (during an “Opposition“). Using current technology, it would take six to nine months to transit from Earth to Mars.
ASTRONOMY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

SpaceX's Elon Musk: 1st Orbital Starship Flight May Come in March

SpaceX's Elon Musk said last Thursday that the first orbital flight of his towering Starship -- the world's most powerful rocket ever built -- could come in another month or two. While he anticipates failures, he's confident Starship will reach orbit by the end of this year. Musk provided his...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

Falcon 9 won't slam into the moon, but something else will

SpaceX is no longer going to (accidentally) punch the moon. Instead, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) will — so to speak. News that the upper stage of one of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets is going to slam into the moon on March 4 has been circulating far and wide. The information first came to light thanks to a post from Bill Gray, the creator of the Project Pluto software that tracks near-Earth objects.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy