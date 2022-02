Boundaries are crucial in every relationship, including the ones married women set with single friends. Just make sure you're setting them for the right reasons. Gospel singer Kierra Sheard is receiving some criticism for comments shared about the boundaries she feels necessary to set with her friends as a married woman. She shared them while revealing the advice she received from her mother, Karen Clark Sheard, in regards to the belief some have that you can’t “let another woman into your household,” specifically single friends. When asked if she was mindful of this and if her mother warned her about it while speaking to Page Six reporter Tashara Jones, Sheard said the following:

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO