Jabari Smith marches into the swamps of Gainesville, Florida having had his finest performance to date for Auburn basketball this past Wednesday at the Auburn Arena. Going for 31 points, four boards, and three assists, Smith had his most complete game yet as an Auburn Tiger. Even with Scotty Pippen Jr. going for 29/6/5 himself, Smith was the best player on the floor, and perhaps showed he has the highest ceiling in the country.

AUBURN, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO